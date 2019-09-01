ii ACE 30 - AXA Ethical Distribution Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Respectable performance with income focus: The fund has slightly outperformed the average return of funds in the Investment Association’s Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector in the medium term. It also aims to generate a growing income.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘Z’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.77% as at 7 August 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.



Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.



How the fund is managed: The aim of this fund is to achieve growing income with some prospects for capital growth over the medium to long term. The fund's typical asset mix would range between 50-60% investment in shares and 40-50% in UK government bonds and cash. In accordance with the fund manager's ethical screening criteria, the fund invests in companies identified in relation to their approach to: environmental issues (including biodiversity, ozone depleting substances, climate change, fossil fuels, energy intensive industries, mining and quarrying, nuclear power, pollution and sustainable timber); human rights violations; and, other corporate responsibility issues (including animal testing, gambling, intensive farming, military sales, pornography and adult entertainment services, activities deemed detrimental to developing economies and tobacco sale and production). THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.



Above-average volatility: The fund’s performance over three years is more volatile than the average fund in the peer group.