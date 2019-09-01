ii ACE 30 - EdenTree Amity European Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced manager: Chris Hiorns, senior fund manager as EdenTree, has managed the fund since March 2007. He was joined by co-manager David Osfield in September 2016.



Respectable performance with income focus: Over the long term the fund has bettered the performance of the average fund in the Investment Association’s Europe ex-UK sector and its benchmark, the FTSE World Europe ex UK index. However, over the medium term, the fund has slightly underperformed the sector and the index.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘B’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.81% as at 30 June 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.



How the fund is managed: The fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth with a reasonable level of income primarily through a diversified portfolio of European companies that make a positive contribution to society and the environment through sustainable and socially responsible practices. It will also avoid companies which have a material involvement in alcohol, tobacco and weapon production, gambling and publication of violent or explicit materials. THE RISKS



Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.



Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with its benchmark, the FTSE World Europe ex UK index. As at 30 June 2019 it was invested in 52 stocks and the top 10 stocks represented 26% of assets under management.