Shares - How Invest

Setting your investment criteria

Shares can be categorised in a number of different ways. To help determine which suit you best, here’s a quick rundown of what to consider:

risk level – Some shares carry more risk due to the sector, economy, location and personal circumstances they’re related to.

With potential risk comes potential reward, so you’ll need to decide the level of risk you’re comfortable with. Generally speaking, the longer term the investment, the higher the appetite for risk, as you have a longer period over which to smooth out any market fluctuations.

sector – Sectors include areas such as pharmaceuticals, property and banking. Each carries its own risk levels, as well as positive and negative attributes. Having personal knowledge of and interest in a sector can be an advantage as you’re likely to keep more informed about it.

geographical region – Do you want to invest in UK or overseas companies? Are you interested in new or established emerging markets? Different overseas markets will carry different levels of risk depending on their particular social, economic and political factors.

income or growth – Some shares will have a primary focus on providing income (paid out as dividends to investors) or capital growth through additional value as the price of your shares rise. You may have an income or growth priority already or this might change over time. You can alter your portfolio to suit your individual requirements at any time.

indices and markets – ii lets you buy shares and funds from UK and international markets. In the UK these include those listed on the main market such as FTSE 100 stocks and markets such as AIM listed stocks, which typically cater for smaller comapnies.

portfolio spread – Wherever you decide to invest, it’s important to spread your risk across a variety of investments and investment criteria. This results in what’s often referred to as a ‘balanced portfolio’.