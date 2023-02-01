How to invest £20,000

Should I save or invest £20,000?

As a starting point you need to decide whether you should invest your £20,000 or keep it in a cash account. There are pros and cons to both approaches.

Saving

The advantage of cash is that it’s low risk. Your money will earn a known rate of interest and you won’t make any losses. The catch is that even with interest rates rising, you may not get the growth you need to achieve your financial goals. You may also find that over the years your money is eroded by inflation and its spending power reduced.

Investing

The risk with stock market linked investments is that performance isn’t guaranteed and you may lose money, especially over the short term. However, if you have a reasonable amount of time to invest (five years at least) you should be able to ride out short-term volatility and your money is likely to achieve greater growth..

Working out what is the right route for you will depend on where you are in life as well as your financial circumstances. Before you make any decisions it’s worth thinking about the following: