Capital Gains Tax rates and allowance

Capital gains tax rate in 2023/24

It’s important to clarify that the capital gains tax rate isn’t the same as income tax rates. Your taxable income does play a part in determining your CGT rate, but the brackets are different, and you will need to do some calculations to check the percentage you need to pay on all of your gains.

Your CGT rate depends on two main factors: asset type and taxable income. We’ll go into more detail on specific asset types later in this guide, but for now, assets can roughly be divided into two categories: property and other assets.

There are two CGT rates in place for basic rate taxpayers and higher rate taxpayers.

Tax band Taxable income CGT % rate on residential property gains CGT % rate on other asset gains Basic rate £12,571 to £50,270 18% 10% Higher or additional rate £50,271 to £125,140 28% 20%

As there are only two brackets, it’s relatively straightforward to work out your rates if your taxable income is above £50,271.

Higher or additional rate taxpayers

If your taxable income is between £50,271 and £125,140 and you pay a tax rate of 40%, you’re in this bracket. Capital gains rates for higher or additional rate taxpayers are as follows:

For property - pay 28% on gains.

For other chargeable assets - pay 20% on gains.

For a basic rate taxpayer on the other hand, it’s possible that your gains might push your total taxable income into the upper bracket.

Basic rate taxpayer

If your taxable income is between £12,571 and £50,270 and you pay an income tax rate of 20%, you’re in this bracket. To determine your capital gains rates as a basic rate taxpayer, you’ll need to follow a few steps:

Establish your taxable income. Remember to consider your tax-free Personal Allowance (earnings up to £12,570) and any other tax relief you’re entitled to.

Work out total gains for each asset you’ve sold, taking any losses into account if applicable.

Deduct the tax-free allowance (currently £6,000) from the total gains to find your taxable gains.

Add your taxable income and taxable gains to find your total taxable amount for the tax year.

If this final amount falls within the basic income tax band, you’ll pay 18% for residential property and 10% for other gains. If part of this amount is over the basic rate, only the amount exceeding this will be taxed in the higher bracket, at 28% for residential property and 20% for anything else.

Disclaimer: calculation guidance is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax advice. Please seek independent financial advice on your specific circumstances before submitting your capital gain tax report to HMRC.