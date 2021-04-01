How does Capital Gains Tax work?

Calculating and paying capital gains tax

Preparing your capital gains tax report can be a complex process, especially if you’ve recently disposed of several assets or if this is your first time paying this tax. There are several key considerations, such as tax rates and allowance, paying and submitting, and anything that may reduce the amount you owe.

Here are a few points to get you started:

1. How do I work out how much capital gains tax I owe?

Regular and accurate record keeping is key to knowing exactly how much gains you made from selling assets. You’ll need to know how much you bought something for, and how much it was sold for to determine the exact gains - or even to establish any losses. If you inherited or were gifted an asset, get these valued as soon as they enter your possession.

You’ll pay capital gains tax only on the gains made upon the disposal of an asset. For example, let’s say you buy shares for £3,000 which are not held in a tax-free account. The shares grow over a few years and you eventually sell them for £12,000.

Taking into account the current capital gains allowance of £6,000, you will only need to pay CGT on £3,000. Depending on whether these gains place your taxable income into the basic rate or higher and additional tax rate bracket, you will pay 10% or 20% respectively.

If you bought, grew, and sold these shares within an ISA, then you don’t need to pay any tax.

2. When do I need to submit the CGT report?

Capital gains for shares and assets - excluding property - need to be reported by 31st December in the tax year after the gain was made. You can certainly submit and pay before these dates, so no need to leave your reports until after the Christmas dinner. For example, if you sell your shares on February 20th 2024, you have until December 31st 2024 to submit your report.

Reports for gains made from property and land disposal have a much shorter deadline. You must calculate, submit, and pay CGT within 60 days of the sale completing.

3. How long do I have to pay capital gains tax?

After submitting your report, which has to be done by 31st December in the tax year after the gain was made as aforementioned, you have until 31st January to pay - exactly one month after the report deadline. The deadline to pay for gains made within the current tax year is 31st January 2025.

You typically pay the CGT owed in one lump sum to HMRC. Instalments are possible in special circumstances, such as if the asset is gifted, or when the proceeds of the sale are gradually paid out to you.

4. Carrying forward capital losses

While your capital gains tax allowance can’t be carried forward, you can make use of losses accrued. If you find yourself making losses during the disposal of assets, you are entitled to report these and offset the amount of capital gains tax you owe in future tax years.