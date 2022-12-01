How to work out your capital gains

To make sure you pay the correct amount of CGT, or indeed whether you need to pay it at all, you need to calculate your gain.

To do this you need to work out the difference between what you paid for your asset (or its value when you received it) and what it was worth when you sold or disposed of it.

This should be reasonably straightforward with personal possessions or property but it’s a bit more complicated with shares that were bought over a period of time.

As shares are likely to have been bought at different prices over time, you’ll need to work out an average cost for your shares. Whatever the asset you are selling, there may be costs that you can deduct from your gains. These could include:

Home improvements on a property (not maintenance though)

Estate agents and solicitor fees

Costs you incur buying and selling shares

The cost of selling personal possessions. This would cover any charges for advertising or selling them, but not any repairs

You are also able to offset any losses you have made against your gains.

These are called allowable losses. You’ll only need to pay CGT when your gains, after losses and charges, exceed the capital gains tax allowance.

When you declare your gains to HMRC, it will tell you how much CGT you will need to pay.