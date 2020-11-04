Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in October 2020

The most popular ETF among interactive investor customers in October was once again the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF (LSE:ISF). For an annual fee of just 0.07%, which works out at £7 on a £10,000 investment, the ETF tracks the FTSE 100.

Despite the ETF’s popularity, the FTSE 100 saw particularly bad performance over the course of October, with the index losing more than 5% in price terms over the course of the month.

Clearly, however, that did not put off investors. The Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF (LSE:VUKE) was also included in the top 10, albeit one place below where it was in September. The ETF also has a charge of 0.07% and was the third-most popular fund in October.

Also popular were leveraged bets on the blue-chip index, with WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily (LSE:3UKL) and L&G FTSE 100 Leveraged Daily 2x (LSE:LUK2) appearing in the table. Both ETFs are daily leveraged, meaning that they provide investors with the daily performance of the FTSE multiplied by a certain amount. The WisdomTree ETF offers investors three times the movements of the FTSE 100, while the L&G ETF offers twice the movements.

In the case of the WisdomTree ETF, this means that if the FTSE 100 goes up by 1% on a day, the ETF will provide a return of 3%. However, it also works the other way, making these products very risky. Leveraged ETFs are not considered suitable to be held for more than a day, as previously explained.

There was renewed interest in more domestic-focused UK stocks, with Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (LSE:VMID) making an appearance in the rankings. While the FTSE 100 is seen as driven heavily by the global economic backdrop, due to more than 70% of its earnings coming from overseas, the FTSE 250 is seen as more aligned with the fortunes of the UK economy. The FTSE 250 had a slightly better month than the FTSE 100, with a loss of around 1%.

Investors still appear to be making big gets on gold, with the iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) maintaining a place on the list. Gold has seen a strong rally this year, with the price hitting new all-time highs in the summer. However, appetite appears to be cooling, with the iShares gold ETF slipping by three places.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUSA) kept a place in the rankings, as did Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LSE:EQQQ). The US market faced a volatile October, with the S&P 500 rallying at the start of the month only to end the month down by more than 3%. The situation was similar for the Nasdaq index. Spooking the US market were renewed concerns about the continued spread of Covid-19.

Investors continued to keep an interest in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, a member of ii’s ACE 40 list. The ETF has seen strong performance over the past year, returning investors more than 80%.

Another new entry was the Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (LSE:VWRL), which for 0.22% a year follows the fortunes of 3,455 shares.

The three ETFs that have exited the top 10 are iShares Physical Silver ETC (LSE: SSLN), WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged and L&G FTSE 100 Super Short Strategy Daily 2x (LSE: SUK2).

Top 10 most-popular ETFs: Oct 2020

Rank ETF Change from September One-year performance to 3 November (%) Three-year return to 3 November (%) 1 iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF No change -21 -16.9 2 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF 1 83.9 121.7 3 Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF -1 -21.1 -17 4 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily 1 -63.5 -63.8 5 iShares Physical Gold ETC -1 24.7 47.6 6 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 2 8.8 35.7 7 Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF new entry 4 17.8 8 Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF -1 36.4 82.3 9 Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF new entry -13 -9.3 10 L&G FTSE 100 Leveraged Daily 2x new entry -44.2 -43.1

Source: FE Analytics. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of October.