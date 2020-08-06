REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts)

What Is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) operates like an investment trust. It is a quoted company that owns and manages income-producing property, either commercial or residential. Examples of assets some REITs hold include hotels, theme parks and retail sites.

REITs provide a way for investors to access commercial property assets without having to buy property directly.

Shareholders in REITs pay income tax rather than dividend tax on distributions. But, as usual, there is no tax to pay in tax-efficient wrappers such as an ISA or SIPP. Therefore, REITs are a tax-efficient way to invest in property.