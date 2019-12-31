10-year market round-up: When equities were king

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Contrast this with the negative performance of cash savings, where £100 is now worth less in real terms due to the erosive force of inflation, plus the impact of a Bank of England base rate that's barely moved from the record low of 0.5% set in March 2009.

Despite the financial crisis now being more than a decade ago, the UK's fragile and Brexit-hit economy seems no closer to being weaned off its monetary and fiscal stimulus. The measures have included large scale asset purchases known as quantitative easing (QE), which many commentators believe have artificially inflated stock markets worldwide.

A decade of ultra-low interest rates has also made it much easier for companies to load up on debt, with one of the consequences being a surge in shareholder returns. Link Asset Services expects a record UK dividend haul of £110.3 billion for 2019, with UK shares currently yielding 4.4% over the next 12 months – a level well ahead of other asset classes.

Share buy-backs have also become commonplace, enabling companies to flatter their earnings per share performance through the purchase of their own stock.

With such unprecedented conditions helping investors to reap the rewards from a decade-long bull market, it's unsurprising that they have become increasingly jittery about when the party might come to an end. These late-cycle nerves rocked markets in the latter part of 2018, when the FTSE 100 index tumbled 3% in one session.

That year ended up being the worst of the decade for global markets, with London's 12.5% decline in 2018 driven by commodity-based stocks amid worries about global growth.

The expectation last Christmas that 2019 would see the end of the economic cycle also proved wide of the mark, with three interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve going some way to propping up confidence in the second half of this year. Policymakers also injected capital into money markets in September in order to address volatile lending conditions.

That's given fresh impetus to Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-laden Nasdaq at record highs in recent days and the S&P 500 heading for its best year since 1997.

The Nasdaq 100 is comfortably the best-performing stock market of the decade, up 372%, reflecting the rise of FAANG stocks — Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google-owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — and the rapid advance of technology in our daily lives.