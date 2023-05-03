8 quality growth shares trading at cheaper prices

Worries about how a possible recession might impact company earnings has dragged on share prices for months. But stock screen expert Ben Hobson has found contrarian opportunities amid the economic gloom.

When it comes to finding reasons to be cheerful in a crisis, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than take the approach of Sir John Templeton. Sir John, pictured below, made his name (and his fortune) as a contrarian investor who literally looked anywhere in the search for cheaply priced value stocks. He famously said: “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on scepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria. The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy, and the time of maximum optimism is the best time to sell.” Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account While equity market conditions have not exactly been hugely pessimistic over the past year, they have been much more challenging than we’ve been used to for some time. Rising inflation has led central bankers into a high stakes balancing act between raising interest rates without triggering a painful recession. Early casualties of what have been the sharpest rate hikes in living memory have been regional US banks, such as Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic. 10 small-cap growth shares at cheap prices

Insider: betting on a FTSE 250 bargain and FTSE 100 growth play Another likely casualty of recessionary pressures and a slowdown in economic activity is company profits. For some time now, economists have complained that analyst earnings forecasts are far too optimistic in the face of what could be a damaging recession. In a way, the slow reaction from analysts is understandable. After years of seeing thriving companies meet and beat their profit forecasts, analysts have been reluctant to lower their expectations. And given that some companies are better than others at withstanding economic headwinds, it’s far from clear who the losers and winners will be.

