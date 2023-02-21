Active or passive: the ultimate guide to investing your ISA

Fees, performance, and a changing investment backdrop will influence which strategies perform best.

One of the biggest ISA investment decisions that everyone must make is whether to buy active or passive funds – or combine the two.

While some investors believe it is best to invest in an actively managed fund, in which a manager and team of researchers pick the shares they believe will perform best, others think the best option is to buy a passively managed fund, which mirrors the ups and downs of a specific market index.

Rather than picking one over the other, most investors opt for a mix of the two approaches in their portfolios. But having a good understanding of the difference between the two approaches is crucial. Let’s start by explaining the basic differences between the two approaches.

What are active and passive funds?

An active fund has a fund manager and a team of researchers who select the shares they believe will perform best. The idea is that the skill of the fund manager, combined with their research capabilities, should allow them to identify the shares that are likely to excel. This can include smoothly navigating the economic backdrop, such as changing inflation and interest rates.

To measure their performance, funds often use a stock market index as a benchmark. This benchmark is chosen to be comparable to the portfolio of stocks that the fund manager puts together. For example, a fund manager who buys UK shares may use the FTSE All-Share index as their benchmark.

The return of a fund over a given period is then measured against the benchmark. A fund manager who provides returns higher than the benchmark is said to be “outperforming”, while those providing returns lower than the benchmark are said to be underperforming.

Active funds are generally more expensive as the fund manager’s salary and his or her resources cost money. A typical active fund will charge somewhere between 0.75% and 1% a year (known as the ongoing charges figure), which is higher than most passive funds, where 0.1% to 0.2% a year is typical.

In contrast to active funds, passive funds simply hold all the stocks in an index. Rather than trying to buy the best shares, passive funds aim to replicate the performance of an index.

A simple way to understand the difference between active and passive is to think of active managers as trying to uncover needles (good shares) in a haystack (the market). Passive funds, meanwhile, buy the whole haystack, knowing that the needles are in there somewhere.

Passive funds come in two forms: index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The core difference is that unlike index funds, ETFs can be traded throughout the day on the stock market, much like individual stocks. For long-term investors, the difference is not important.

While the purpose of most ETFs and index funds is to track a broad, well-known index such as the FTSE 100 or S&P 500, in recent years a new breed of passive fund has emerged, which blends elements of passive and active fund management.

For example, some ETFs now screen stocks based on certain characteristics or “factors”. For instance, some ETFs track a basket of stocks deemed “value” – that is, those stocks trading at cheap valuations. Alternatively, you can buy an ETF that screens for growth or dividend shares. The idea is that screening for these factors will lead to better performance than the market.

Other ETFs follow an index composed of shares related to certain themes. For example, an ETF may track the theme of artificial intelligence. Usually this entails tracing some pre-made index of companies involved in AI. These types of funds are called thematic funds.

If a passive fund is based on a market capitalisation-weighted benchmark, such as the FTSE 100 or S&P 500, it will include more of the larger stocks in the index that have already seen a rapid appreciation in price.

In contrast, active fund managers have the flexibility to search for “tomorrow’s winners” – for instance, small companies that could one day become big businesses.

However, as mentioned above, there are no guarantees that an active fund manager will outperform the benchmark.

Due to the impact of fees, passive funds tend to outperform active funds on average.