AGM alert: NatWest, Aviva, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, Relx

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) shareholders are to get the chance to quiz the lender’s top team before casting their votes on AGM matters that include a new pay deal for chief executive Paul Thwaite.

The virtual shareholder event, which takes place at 6pm on Monday 10 April, will be hosted by Thwaite and the chair of board Rick Haythornthwaite.

Topics set for scrutiny before the AGM on 23 April are likely to include the company’s proposed remuneration policy, which includes the adoption of a performance-linked long-term incentive scheme capped at 300% of salary.

The event will also reflect on a year of strong progress by the lender, including an 83% rise in share price and big reduction in the government’s stake to below 5%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shareholders should also be in upbeat mood at their AGM in Derby on 1 May, given that their shares rose by another 90% in the year. Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic got total remuneration of £4.1 million, which included a near maximum bonus award.

At a busy time for FTSE 100 AGMs, the annual report of Aviva (LSE:AV.) has revealed that the insurer’s boss Amanda Blanc has been handed a 10% pay rise in recognition of an “exceptional” performance since her appointment in 2020.

Meanwhile, the £13.5 million total pay package of RELX (LSE:REL) boss Erik Engstrom has taken his total remuneration over the past decade to £100 million.

And the reasons for a sudden change of leadership at Unilever (LSE:ULVR) will be in focus when shareholders gather at London’s Queen Elizabeth II Centre at the end of April.

NatWest

When: 10am, Wednesday 23 April.

Where: Gogarburn, Edinburgh, EH12 1HQ.

How to participate: A virtual shareholder event is due to be held at 6pm, Monday 10 April, giving shareholders the opportunity to engage with the chair and chief executive prior to voting on the business of the AGM. The deadline for AGM voting instructions is Thursday 17 April, with further meeting details available here.

Who’s in the chair? Rick Haythornthwaite hosted his first AGM as NatWest chair last year. He is the former chief executive of Invensys and until recently was chair of Ocado.

How did the company do in 2024? Total income of £14.6 billion increased by 2.2%, reflecting deposit margin expansion and lending growth. The net interest margin of 2.13% was one basis point higher as operating profit lifted slightly to £6.2 billion and earnings per share (EPS) rose by 12% to 53.5p. A final dividend of 15.5p is due to be paid on 28 April, meaning an increase for the year of 26% to 21.5p a share. About £4 billion of capital was returned to shareholders, while government ownership is down from 38% in December 2023 to less than 4%.

How have shares performed? Up 83.3% to 402.1p (466.6p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Paul Thwaite, who has been chief executive since July 2023, got total remuneration of £4.9 million for 2024. This compares with the £5.25 million received by predecessor Alison Rose in 2022. Thwaite’s total figure included fixed pay of £2.47 million, which is made up of his base salary and an equivalent share allowance paid quarterly. An annual bonus of £890,000 was based on 77.93% of the maximum opportunity, while the vesting of long-incentive shares granted in 2022 contributed £1.57 million to the total. This included £824,000 from the impact of the strong share price performance over the three-year period.

How was variable pay determined? Targets for return on tangible equity and income growth were exceeded as the part of the annual bonus scheme determined by financial metrics produced a weighted outcome of 50% out of the maximum 60%. The rest of the annual bonus was driven by strategic and personal goals.

Why is the remuneration policy changing? The previous policy was approved at the 2022 AGM with 92.75% of votes in favour. NatWest is now the only major UK bank operating a restricted share plan as its long-term incentive scheme, as well as the only one to operate on a 1:1 ratio between variable and fixed pay. It believes the proposed changes will strengthen the link between reward and performance.

How is remuneration policy changing? The long-term incentive plan is set to switch to a performance-linked scheme capped at 300% of salary. This compares with the use of restricted shares with the maximum set at 150% of salary. The awards will be tied to stretching targets, directly linked to the bank’s strategy and weighted 60% on financial performance. The annual bonus opportunity, currently 100% of salary, will be increased to 150% of salary. While the new policy results in higher pay at maximum performance, pay only increases marginally for om-target and will be lower than the current policy at the lower threshold level. For 2025, Thwaite has the potential to receive a maximum annual bonus award of £1.76 million and £3.51 million for the long-term incentive plan, lifting to £5.3 million in the event of a 50% rise in shares over the three-year period.

Why is the fixed share allowance being kept? From April 2025, Thwaite’s salary is due to increase by 2% to £1.18 million, a sum matched by the award of a share-based allowance. The remuneration committee said: “We are aware that other UK banking peers may change the balance of their packages in response to the bonus cap removal. While peer practice is one factor that we consider, we do not believe this would be appropriate for us at this time.” It points out that the removal of the fixed share allowance would have required an even greater increase in variable pay opportunity in order to retain market positioning.

What about other staff? A 2024 bonus pool of £446.6 million is 25.4% higher than in 2023, when there was a reduction to reflect the impact of missed guidance during the year.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved with 97.83% of votes in favour.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The gender split of the board at the end of 2024 was 45% female, including in one senior role. Two board directors are from a minority ethnic background.

Aviva

When: 9am, Wednesday 30 April.

Where: The Aviva Centre, Brierly Furlong, Stoke Gifford, Bristol, BS34 8SW.

How to participate: The meeting will be available online, with the ability to vote and ask questions. Proxy voting instructions should be returned no later than 9am, Monday 28 April. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? George Culmer, the former chief financial officer of Lloyds Banking Group, has been in the role since May 2020.

How did the company do in 2024? Adjusted operating profit increased by 20% to £1.77 billion, reflecting 57% growth in UK and Ireland general insurance following a strong underwriting performance and higher investment income. There were also strong contributions from wealth and retirement and Aviva Investors. IFRS profit of £705 million fell from £1.1 billion in 2023 due to investment variances as a result of higher interest rates. Basic earnings per share dropped to 23.6p from 37.7p the year before. The final dividend for payment on 22 May has been increased by 7% to 23.8p a share, resulting in a total for the year of 35.7p.

How have shares performed? Up 8% to 468.8p (559p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Amanda Blanc’s salary has increased for this year by 10% to £1.23 million. Her total remuneration for 2024 amounted to £7.2 million, which was broadly in line with the previous year’s £7.3 million. The figure included cash and shares worth £2.2 million after the annual bonus scheme paid 98% of the maximum opportunity, the highest percentage of the past decade for the role of CEO. The 76.6% vesting of long-term incentives contributed £3.68 million, including £381,246 due to share price appreciation.

How was variable pay determined? The formulaic outcome of the annual bonus scorecard was 80.5%, which reflected measures such as cash remittances, operating profit and efficiency. The remuneration committee also applied a 35% adjustment to the bonus outcome in recognition of Blanc’s “exceptional” individual performance. Factors behind the vesting of long-term incentives included the result on the three-year total shareholder return, which at 48% compared with 27.1% for the FTSE 100 and 33.9% for the company's comparator group.

Why the big rise in base salary? The remuneration committee described Blanc’s performance since her appointment in 2020 as exceptional, adding that Aviva’s total shareholder return has been more than 155% during her tenure. It has also returned £10 billion to shareholders since 2020, including a £300 million share buyback in 2024 and upgraded dividend guidance. Whilst 10% is above the overall percentage increase of 4.2% for Aviva’s UK staff, the committee is mindful of the need to ensure her salary remains competitive in UK and European terms.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration was approved with 97.59% of votes in favour, while the binding vote on the new three-year remuneration policy got 97.66% support.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The representation of women on the board at the end of 2024 was 46.2%, including the role of CEO and chief financial officer. The company meets the Parker Review target to have at least one director from an ethnic minority background.