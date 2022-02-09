Battle of the $200bn drug giants: there’s only one winner

Both these companies have delivered solid returns for shareholders, but our overseas investing expert believes there is a clear choice about which one to buy.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. It is true that revenue is likely to continue rising but profits are more important. Much depends on a pipeline of new medicines proving successful. Lilly shares were just below $80 four years ago, but rose steadily to $278 right at the end of last year before coming off the boil a little. They are currently at $240 where the yield is 1.4%. Watch our share, fund and trust tips, plus outlook videos for 2022

Figures from Merck (NYSE:MRK) were more encouraging as it swung from a loss of $2.61 billion in the last three months of 2020 to return to net income of $3.82 billion in the final quarter of 2021. Sales were up 24% at $13.52 billion. Merck really did end the year with more momentum. It meant that full-year net income almost tripled to $12.36 billion, beating 2019's pre-pandemic level, and sales rose 17% to $48.7 billion. The company realistically expects that momentum to carry on into this year.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. There have been several promising announcements in recent weeks, including strong expected sales from its 50% owned molnupiravir oral antiviral drug, European Commission approval for a kidney cancer treatment and approval in Japan for a chronic cough treatment. The shares have moved erratically sideways between $68 and $88 over the past four years and are now in the middle of that range. The yield is 3.4%. Hobson’s choice: Merck is the clear choice of the two for a buy recommendation despite the erratic share price movement in recent months. It will be a big disappointment if they do not break higher this year. Take profits at Eli Lilley. The share price is based on the assumption that sales and profits will rise strongly this year. Sales may do but profits could struggle. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

