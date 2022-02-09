Battle of the $200bn drug giants: there’s only one winner

Both these companies have delivered solid returns for shareholders, but our overseas investing expert believes there is a clear choice about which one to buy.

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Think pharmaceuticals, think Covid vaccines has been the mantra for nearly two years for investors looking to make profit from the pandemic misery. However, the tide is turning and the rapid rise of share prices in companies making Covid-19 vaccines is coming to an end.

As the world learns to live with the virus, drug companies offering a wider range of treatments look much more attractive compared to their peers. The phenomenon of an ageing population among richer nations that can afford expensive treatments is still with us.

It is true that many patients have been reluctant to seek medical treatment during the pandemic, so there may be some lingering downward pressure on 2021 fourth-quarter figures in the sector. However, this year should see a return to steady year-on-year growth in revenue and profits.

One worry is that cash-strapped governments will make a more serious effort to force down prices charged by drug companies. Just before Christmas, the outcome of a three-year US Congressional inquiry was released in which the pharmaceutical industry was accused of raising prices of widely used drugs by nearly four times the rate of inflation over the past five years.

However, despite the heart-tugging lines about vulnerable Americans being targeted and forced to ration life-saving drugs, it is hard to see this being turned into punitive action any time soon, if ever. Congress is too divided and the pharmaceutical industry too well organised.

Admittedly, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) demonstrated that the sector is not out of the woods yet. While fourth-quarter revenue rose a respectable 7.5% to $8 billion, net income slumped 18% to $1.73 billion and pre-tax profits fared even worse, down 25% to $1.84 billion.

In common with many American companies, Lilly pointed to higher operating costs. It also wrote down the value of some assets as it struggled with the impact of reorganisation.

Lilly has several strings to its bow, focussing on neuroscience, endocrinology and oncology as well as immunology, but chief executive and chair David Ricks’ view that Lilly has “tremendous momentum” moving into 2022 needs to be taken with some caution. Net income for the whole year of 2021 was down 9.8%, so the decline in the final quarter suggests a worsening performance.