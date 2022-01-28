Top 10 things you need to know about investing in the US

Investors are no longer confined to their home markets and now have easy access to exciting opportunities overseas. Here are the key points that will help you when buying shares on the US stock market.

Investing in North American markets is not only a great deal quicker, easier and cheaper than it used to be, but it’s also a no-brainer. US equities account for 60% of the total value of global markets, including many of the world’s most successful and enduring companies. America remains the leading global tech powerhouse. Technology might be going through the mill right now, but we live in an increasingly tech-dependent world and it’s certainly not going away. So what are you waiting for? Here are 10 things you need to know to start investing in the North American markets. What is earnings season?

Want to buy and sell international shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how 1) Key markets and indices The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq are the two most important markets, with many tech companies listing on the Nasdaq. If you want an overall market view, the key indices to be aware of are the S&P500, which tracks the share performance of 500 large companies listed in the US; the Dow Jones Industrial Average – one of the oldest stock indices and historically considered a bellwether for the US economy – which follows 30 of the largest US businesses; and the Nasdaq 100, which follows the 100 largest non-financial businesses listed on the tech-focused index. 2) US shares help diversification If you’ve invested mainly in home-grown shares and familiar UK names so far, branching out internationally can really help in terms of diversification. Not only do the factors influencing markets differ between countries, but the kinds of business you can invest in will be different too. Technology is the most obvious example in the US, accounting for around a quarter of the value of the S&P 500. In contrast, consumer goods, financials, healthcare and industrials dominate the FTSE 100, with technology accounting for less than 2% of the index. Bear in mind also that because a lot of large European and Asian businesses also list their shares on the US markets, you may find US investing provides a convenient route into those companies too. 3) Compare platforms Not all platforms offer access to US shares, and some that do may charge more than for UK share dealing. interactive investor’s award-winning international dealing service offers full access to US markets, among many others, and charges flat fees with a free monthly trade which can be used for US trades. Additional trades cost £7.99. interactive investor has won ‘Best International Share Dealing Service’ at the Shares Awards every year since 2017, and ADVFN’s ‘Best Stockbroker for International Dealing’ every year since 2018. 4) Hold in a SIPP or ISA Just because you’re investing internationally doesn’t mean you can’t hold your investments in your UK tax wrapper. You can channel up to £20,000 a year into an ISA, and up to £40,000 a year (or the equivalent of your annual earnings, whichever is the smaller) into a SIPP. US shares can be bought and held in both. You can also trade through a trading account, though you could pay tax on dividends or capital gains you receive from these shares.