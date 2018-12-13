Bonmarche shares dive 50% as trading worse than Great Recession

A huge dividend yield proved to be a red flag for this fashion chain, which warns it may make a loss this year. Graeme Evans looks at prospects now.

The whopping dividend yield at Bonmarche was hanging by a thread today after sales at the women's fashion chain were rocked by trading conditions "even worse than the 2008/9 recession".

With Bonmarche now braced for a loss in the year to March, it intends to revisit its progressive dividend policy once more is known about Brexit trading conditions and the outlook for the clothing market in 2019/20.

For investors tempted by the 9.6% dividend yield, it's looking like Bonmarche has turned into a value trap after all. It was something our own companies analyst Edmond Jackson discussed recently, referencing Warren Buffett's old adage about "not kissing toads".

Investec Securities is now forecasting a 60% cut in the full-year dividend to 4.6p - albeit still offering a 5.7% yield - with a lower 3.1p pay-out the following two years.

Cantor Fitzgerald also expects a cut in the full-year dividend, but has maintained its 'buy' recommendation and said it remains confident in the management's ability to reshape the business into a successful multi-channel retailer.

In the summer, Bonmarche surprised many in the City by increasing the dividend pay-out by 8.5% to 7.75p, helped by a better than expected end to the financial year.

However, nothing has been able to prepare the business and the wider retail industry for the impact on consumer behaviour caused by Brexit uncertainty. This resulted in Bonmarche sales during Black Friday week being "extremely poor". They have not recovered since then, despite some extensive discounts.