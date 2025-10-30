Budget 2025 preview: weighing up the cost of income tax hikes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Chancellor Rachel Reeves at last month’s party conference in Liverpool. Photo: Nicola Tree/Getty Images.

Over the past week, the most significant and wide-reaching pre-Budget 2025 rumour so far has emerged.

As you may have read, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly planning to hike the basic rate of income tax, a move that is meant to be off the table for this parliament.

In its election manifesto, Labour pledged not to raise taxes on working people, ruling out hikes to VAT, employee national insurance contributions (NIC), and notably, income tax.

Both Reeves and Keir Starmer are yet to comment on these rumours, but the prime minister’s refusal during yesterday’s PMQs to rebut the prospect of income tax reforms has added fuel to the fire.

The government has continuously stressed that it will not get drawn into tax speculation before Budget Day, set for 26 November, but has hinted that tax hikes are on the agenda.

There is now a growing consensus that breaking promises might be the only solution to shore up the nation’s finances and plug a fiscal gap that could be as much as £50 billion.

What is reportedly being considered?

Reports suggest the basic rate of income tax could be hiked from 20% to 21%, which experts believe will raise around £8 billion. Needless to say, this would increase the tax bills of millions of working people.

In September, the Resolution Foundation, a think tank previously headed up by Pension Minister Torsten Bell, proposed an alternative: cut national insurance contributions (NIC) by 2p to fund an income tax hike of the same amount, thus leaving workers in an equivalent financial position, and raising the government £6 billion. However, while workers would be unaffected, pensioners, savers and landlords would lose out.

Alternatively, the government could go after the 40% and 45% rates: still at odds with its manifesto pledge, but closer to its commitment to target those with the “broadest shoulders”. However, the question is whether the juice is worth the squeeze. According to political commentator Robert Peston, with the calculations endorsed by tax expert Dan Neidle, adding 1p to the 40p rate raises £2.1 billion, while upping the 45p rate by 1p gathers £230 million - both far less lucrative than lifting the basic rate.

There are other reasons why the government may avoid tinkering with the higher tax rates. Not only was the 45% threshold hacked from £150,000 to £125,140 in 2022, but the government is under mounting pressure to address the unfairness of the 60% tax trap, which occurs on earnings between £100,000 and the 45% band.

Workers in this bracket suffer the gradual loss of their personal tax-free allowance, which is compounded if they’re parents of young children and lose thousands of pounds in free childcare, leaving them with less take-home pay even though their taxable income has increased. Further tightening of this area of the income tax system would be a big political gamble for little fiscal gain.

Why the government might break its pledge

In short, desperate times often lead to desperate measures. Due to a cocktail of factors, such as soaring borrowing costs, policy U-turns and tepid economic growth, the government is apparently staring down the barrel of another gaping fiscal black hole, one that might be even larger than last year’s.

There are various estimates about the size of the shortfall, ranging from £20 billion to £50 billion. Even the lowest end far outstrips the £9.9 billion headroom Reeves affords within her non-negotiable fiscal rules, the main one of which is to cover day-to-day government spending from tax receipts.

That brings us on to the income tax system, the biggest source of revenue for the Treasury. In the 2024-25 tax year, income tax receipts were £305 billion, higher than corporation tax, council tax, capital gains tax (CGT), inheritance tax (IHT), business rates, fuel duty, and tobacco and alcohol combined. HMRC estimates 39.1 million people in the UK will pay income tax during the current tax year.

Replicating receipts generated by a 1p increase to the 20p income tax rate may require the government to raid several other parts of the UK tax regime. They may, of course, be forced to do both, which will ultimately hinge on the size of the deficit.