Buying back some of 2020’s best funds

Saltydog Investor is reacting to rising markets by investing in some top-performing ‘mixed asset’ funds.

In the second quarter of this year, from the beginning of April to the end of June, nearly all the Investment Association (IA) sectors had negative returns. The worst, UK Index-Linked Gilts, went down by 20%. Then there were the Technology and Technology Innovations, Latin America, and Financial and Financial Innovations sectors, which all lost 16%. Another six sectors that fell by more than 10%. The best-performing sector was China/Greater China, which made 10%. In July there was a significant change in momentum. The funds in the China/Greater China sector went into reverse, and in the end the sector finished the month down 8.3%. However, most of the other sectors made gains. Explore: ii Super 60 Investments | Transferring an Investment Account | Free regular investing The leading sector was North American Smaller Companies, which gained 10%. The Technology, India and North America sectors all went up by more than 8%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Our ‘Tugboat’ portfolio invested in the Janus Henderson Global Responsible Managed fund a couple of weeks ago and last week added the Royal London Sustainable World fund. For most of this year, our demonstration portfolios have been predominantly in cash, but recently we have been venturing back into the markets. In the last fortnight we have also invested in funds from the Sterling High Yield, UK All Companies, North American Smaller Companies, Commodities and Natural Resources, and Specialist sectors. For more information about Saltydog, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com Saltydog will be away next week, returning on 22 August.