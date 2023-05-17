This cash-rich Covid beneficiary could rise again

Two warnings to sell this stock were great calls, but now overseas investing expert Rodney Hobson thinks it’s time to buy this company and its massive pile of cash.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The company has used the Covid bonanza to build up a cash pile – $18 billion at year end – to see it through the intervening period. Meanwhile, Moderna is coping better than expected, turning in net income of $79 million in the first three months of this year against expectations of a loss. Shareholders should not start to celebrate yet, though. Net income was $3.7 billion in the same quarter last year. Quarterly revenue is now down to $1.83 billion compared with $6.1 billion in the previous first quarter when sales were boosted by a sudden surge in Covid cases. Moderna continues to expect $3 billion Covid vaccine revenue in the second half. It reckons sales in the US will hold up around current levels and it is in talks about contracts in Europe and Japan, two other key markets. However, it sees 2023 as little more than a transitional year before hoped-for sales of new vaccines for respiratory illnesses kick in. Three American mega brands to keep buying and one I'd sell

US results season has been a success so why aren’t stock prices higher? The shares rocketed throughout 2020 and most of 2021 on hopes that Moderna would make huge profits from the pandemic. That spike now stands as a warning not to put too much faith into a single product that could have a limited lifespan. It also shows the dangers of getting carried away by stock market euphoria and jumping on the bandwagon just before the wheels fall off. The shares have settled around $150 since early last year, and at the current $125 are now on a reasonable price/earnings ratio of 11. There is no dividend and it could be some time before Moderna is in any position to pay one, so this is not yet a stock for income seekers. Even if all goes well it could be another four years before cash starts to roll in again. Hobson’s choice: in the past I have warned investors to sell at $245 and again at $140. It is time to think of buying at last. The downside looks limited to $118, the lowest point in recent months, but if you do take the plunge, consider taking profits anywhere above $180, as reaching $200 looks a step too far for the moment despite most analysts setting a target price above that level. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

