Chart of the week: are Netflix shares a buy after 70% fall?

With the shares down and subscriber numbers falling, technical analyst John Burford considers the outlook for the streaming giant.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. With this size of loss, the decline is surely discounting a lot of future negative news. As a potential money-spinner, the company is very controversially planning to introduce advertising. And other platforms are looking at acquiring gaming systems to diversify. Surely, the still-huge customer base can be leveraged with smart moves by the company? Currently, the general US market is also working lower, but is similarly poised to stage a relief rally. A decent level of short interest in the shares has been building up, and an advance here should send the shares up and towards my target around $280. After that, I am not sure of the direction if the much-anticipated recession comes to pass. But currently, a relief rally of some size can be expected. John Burford is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.