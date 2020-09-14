Chart of the week: is BT now poised for a major rally?

Since May, the shares have gone nowhere – but the “how” behind this tells an important story (to chart technicians, at least). In fact, the pattern is a classic five-wave ending diagonal appearing at the end of a massive bear market. This is a textbook bear-market ending pattern.

Right now, the shares are poised to break above the upper diagonal line. When they do, my first target becomes the 150p area. Given the strong momentum divergence on this daily chart (to match that on the weekly), I expect my target to be reached quite quickly. I place low odds on new lows, but if so the shares are an even a stronger “buy” given takeover rumours.

Recently, we have seen the big-name tech shares coming off their perches (see my latest columns), so is this the time for value shares to shine? If so, then the old “buy low, sell high” investing method will really come into its own – at long last.

