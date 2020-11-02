Chart of the week: is it time to bet against Tesla?

With last week’s sharply lower stock indices, it appears my long-standing forecast for a significant correction (at the very least) is coming to pass. In fact, odds are rapidly mounting that my long-awaited deflationary depression scenario is at hand.

I subscribe to the theory that price movements in public markets (ones relatively free from direct manipulation by very large forces) are determined by changes in social mood and sentiment that are patterned by Elliott waves.

I have shown time after time that earnings do not drive the markets, except possibly in the very near term. Since the financial crash 11 years ago, we have seen a surge in positive mood especially in the hot big-name tech issues. They have been seen as ‘never sell’ holdings since they dominate their sectors (for now).

While that can be said for the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (but not Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)), that is not the case for the most heavily speculated company, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (which is a top favourite of the Robinhood teenage day traders).

Goodness knows Tesla is not short of competition, as new electric vehicles are hitting showrooms almost every day.

In recent weeks we have seen Tesla’s valuation exceeding the sum of six of the largest global car manufacturers, despite only selling a fraction of their output.

Hedge funds, who are not noted for missing such disparities, have been shorting the shares for months – and losing their shirts as the shares have kept advancing.

Obviously, they are not masters of timing. Their mistake was relying on logic, as markets have a logic of their own.

I have been biding my time waiting for a better time to bet against Tesla using my chart analysis tools. Here is the remarkable explosion in the share price since last year: