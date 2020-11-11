Charting for beginner investors: the indicators chartists love

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon. Daily chart for Vodafone. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Futures contracts can be a good indicator here. They track so-called open interest - how many overnight positions are being held. This helps sift short-term speculators from more serious investors.

For the more sophisticated chart watcher, plot the implied volatility being used to price the cost of an option; this is the key number to calculate all insurance cover. It’s defined as the premium as a proportion of face value of the item to be insured, which tells you how keen/desperate/reluctant buyers and sellers of options are.

For the S&P 500 index there is a futures contract which reflects the cost of a parcel of options and it’s called the VIX. You may also hear it referred to as the volatility index or fear index as its value tends to shoot up when financial markets are falling.

One step removed are the oscillators. There are many of these and are a mathematical manipulation of raw price data. A simple moving average is the most basic. You take the closing price over the last X number of days/weeks/hours, with 10,20,50 and 200 days being the most popular. Add these up and divide by the number of data points. The following day, do the same but ditch the first data point and adding the latest one.