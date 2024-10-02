Check out our new Sustainable Investment Screener

Interactive investor has recently launched a new sustainable investment screener which shows a comprehensive list of all tradable funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on our platform, totalling nearly 800 products.

In today’s world, investors are increasingly looking to put their money into companies and funds that promote sustainability, protect the environment, and contribute to positive social change. However, navigating the sustainable investment universe has been challenging due to a lack of definition, a diverse range of approaches and the risk of greenwashing.

The screener is a tool we have developed to give sustainability-conscious investors a way to navigate and simplify this broad universe. The tool enables investors to search and filter investments using the different selection criteria to search for the sustainable investments that most reflect their views.

Once logged into your ii account, the screener will allow you to search for and choose the sustainable investment that best reflects your needs. Find the screener here on the Research Hub.

All the investments in the sustainable investment universe have been deemed a “Sustainable Investment” by Morningstar, our data provider. In order to be deemed sustainable, the investment must identify itself as sustainable by incorporating a sustainable mandate or approach in the investment’s strategy. This is the intention of the investment which must be outlined in the prospective material for it to be picked up by Morningstar.

These funds sit under theMorningstar Sustainable Attributes framework and are categorised as either a “General ESG Investment” or a “Sustainability Themed Investment”, identified using the fund’s own stated objectives.

General ESG Investments incorporate sustainability criteria as a central part of the selection and portfolio selection process. Sustainability Themed Investments target specific themes that benefit from long-term sustainability trends.