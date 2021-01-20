Counting experience: who are the longest-serving fund managers?

Today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the oldest US President at inauguration in history – a title previously owned by Trump.

At a time when age – and deep pockets – appear to be something of a prerequisite for holding the highest US office, interactive investor looks at the performance of the longest serving fund managers in the fund and investment trust world (see table below).

At what point should investors be reassured by experience, or concerned from a succession planning perspective?

Fund managers that have racked up the longest track records are likely to have done so in large part because good performance has kept them there, with age arguably a red herring. As Mark Twain said, “age should merely indicate where the smiles have been.”

Nevertheless, it is interesting to see that eight out of ten of the longest serving open ended fund managers have outperformed their benchmark during their tenure (or as far back as comparable records will go), and nine out of ten of the longest serving investment trust fund managers have done likewise.

Longest serving managers

Longevity for active portfolio managers is a rare thing in an industry where performance is hyper-scrutinised and ‘styles’ can come in and out of fashion. Nor is past performance any guide to the future.

The longest-serving open-ended fund manager is Andy Brough who has managed the Schroder Institutional UK Smaller Companies for 33 years. The fund has grown 776% since benchmark comparisons allow from September 1999, outstripping the return of the benchmark FTSE Small Cap (excluding investment trusts) index over the same period (up 214%).

The second longest-serving fund manager is Sue Round, the manager of EdenTree Amity UK for the last 33 years. The fund has returned 1,145% since March 1998 when benchmark comparisons allow and whilst a big number, it is behind the benchmark index, the FTSE All Share, which generated 1,245% over the same period. Geoff Hitchin has also racked up 33 years on Super 60 rated Marlborough Global Bond and has returned 1,009% versus 596% benchmark performance since benchmark comparisons allow since February 1990.

When it comes to investment trusts, Peter Spiller is the longest-serving manager, with a 39-year tenure at the helm of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) (which was this month added to interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list). The trust has returned 2,848% versus 188% for the UK RPI since comparisons are available (from June 1987).

In second position in terms of tenure is Simon Knott, who has managed the Rights & Issues (LSE:RIII) investment trust for 37 years. Between 1 January 1986 to 31 December 2020 (as far as comparable data goes), the fund can be compared to the FTSE All Share, and has returned 24,068% versus 1,845% for the benchmark.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Fund Research, interactive investor, says: “At what point experience might become as much a cause for concern as celebration is an interesting question. Everyone has to retire eventually, after all – something loyal investors may well be mindful of. But behind every good fund manager is a very capable investment team whose insight form the foundation of the manager’s convictions, underpinned by a stringent investment philosophy which isn’t moulded by the fund manager alone. And when it comes to investment trusts, Boards of Directors have shown real skill when it comes to succession planning.

“While a fund manager can be here one day and gone the next, the winning investment strategy won’t necessarily be impaired beyond recognition unless change is required to readdress perennial underperformance.”

Top 10 longest serving open-end fund managers and performance versus benchmark (where a fund does not have a benchmark, Morningstar will have allocated one)

Funds

Manager Fund name Manager Tenure (years) Effective Performance from Return Benchmark Benchmark return Andy Brough Schroder Institutional UK Smaller Companies 33 08/06/1987 14/09/1999 775.7% FTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP 213.8%* Sue Round EdenTree Amity UK 33 01/03/1988 01/03/1998 1,144.6% FTSE AllSh TR GBP 1,244.6%* Geoff Hitchin Marlborough Global Bond 33 05/08/1987 01/02/1990 1,009.1% BbgBarc Global Aggregate TR USD 596.0%* Alistair Whyte Aberforth UK Small Companies 30 29/03/1991 29/03/1991 2,639.3% Numis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP 1,519.5% Robin Hepworth EdenTree Higher Income 26 17/11/1994 09/12/1999 388.6% FTSE AllSh TR GBP 140.5%* Makiko Hakozaki Russell Inv Japan Equity 25 30/06/1995 30/06/1995 219.6% TOPIX TR 115.5% Justin Abercrombie Schroder QEP US Core 25 19/02/1996 19/02/1996 523.6% S&P 500 TR 951.7% Daniel J. Fuss Loomis Sayles Multisector 23 01/07/1997 01/07/1997 504.5% BBgBarc US Govt/Credit TR USD 313.9% Austin Forey JPM Emerging Markets 23 01/07/1997 01/07/1997 733.6% MSCI EM GR USD 424.8% Colette Conboy SLI International Trust Left 21/12/2020 01/11/1998 01/11/1998 580.7% FTSE All World TR USD 464.5%

*Performance data from earliest available data where benchmark and fund can be compared over same timeframe. Source: Morningstar/interactive investor to end December 2020 total return GBP. Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of your investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.

Investment trusts

Manager Fund name Manager tenure (years) Effective Performance from Total Return Benchmark Benchmark return Peter Spiller Capital Gearing 39 01/01/1982 08/06/1987 2,847.5% UK RPI (with track record) 188.0%* Simon Knott Rights & Issues Investment Trust 37 01/01/1984 01/01/1986 24,068.5% FTSE AllSh TR GBP 1,845.2%* James H Henderson Lowland 31 01/01/1990 01/01/1990 1,477.6% FTSE AllSh TR GBP 828.8% Alistair J Whyte Aberforth Smaller Companies 30 10/12/1990 10/12/1990 2,832.3% Numis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP 1,831.2% Job Curtis City of London 29 01/07/1991 01/07/1991 919.9% FTSE AllSh TR GBP 792.4% Katie Potts Herald 26 16/02/1994 02/07/1996 1,515.8% Russell 2000 Tech Ind/PR USD 549.2%* Austin Forey JPMorgan Emerging Markets 26 01/06/1994 01/06/1994 811.7% MSCI EM GR USD 467.3% Hugh Young Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus 25 19/10/1995 30/12/2000 1,547.1% MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan NR GBP 606.0%* Matthew Dobbs Schroder AsiaPacific 25 20/11/1995 20/11/1995 776.0% MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR USD 407.0% Jonathan Woolf British & American 25 03/01/1996 09/01/1996 98.1% FTSE AllSh TR GBP 367.0%

*Performance data from earliest available data where benchmark and fund can be compared over same timeframe.

Performance data is Source: Morningstar, total return GBP to 31/12/2020. Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of your investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.

Fund manager tenure is source: AIC.

