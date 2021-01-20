Counting experience: who are the longest-serving fund managers?

As Joe Biden becomes the oldest US president to take office, interactive investor looks at the performance of the longest-serving fund managers.

Today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the oldest US President at inauguration in history – a title previously owned by Trump.

At a time when age – and deep pockets – appear to be something of a prerequisite for holding the highest US office, interactive investor looks at the performance of the longest serving fund managers in the fund and investment trust world (see table below).

At what point should investors be reassured by experience, or concerned from a succession planning perspective?

Fund managers that have racked up the longest track records are likely to have done so in large part because good performance has kept them there, with age arguably a red herring. As Mark Twain said, “age should merely indicate where the smiles have been.”

Nevertheless, it is interesting to see that eight out of ten of the longest serving open ended fund managers have outperformed their benchmark during their tenure (or as far back as comparable records will go), and nine out of ten of the longest serving investment trust fund managers have done likewise.

Longest serving managers

Longevity for active portfolio managers is a rare thing in an industry where performance is hyper-scrutinised and ‘styles’ can come in and out of fashion. Nor is past performance any guide to the future.

The longest-serving open-ended fund manager is Andy Brough who has managed the Schroder Institutional UK Smaller Companies for 33 years. The fund has grown 776% since benchmark comparisons allow from September 1999, outstripping the return of the benchmark FTSE Small Cap (excluding investment trusts) index over the same period (up 214%).

The second longest-serving fund manager is Sue Round, the manager of EdenTree Amity UK for the last 33 years. The fund has returned 1,145% since March 1998 when benchmark comparisons allow and whilst a big number, it is behind the benchmark index, the FTSE All Share, which generated 1,245% over the same period. Geoff Hitchin has also racked up 33 years on Super 60 rated Marlborough Global Bond and has returned 1,009% versus 596% benchmark performance since benchmark comparisons allow since February 1990.

When it comes to investment trusts, Peter Spiller is the longest-serving manager, with a 39-year tenure at the helm of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) (which was this month added to interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list). The trust has returned 2,848% versus 188% for the UK RPI since comparisons are available (from June 1987).

In second position in terms of tenure is Simon Knott, who has managed the Rights & Issues (LSE:RIII) investment trust for 37 years. Between 1 January 1986 to 31 December 2020 (as far as comparable data goes), the fund can be compared to the FTSE All Share, and has returned 24,068% versus 1,845% for the benchmark.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Fund Research, interactive investor, says: “At what point experience might become as much a cause for concern as celebration is an interesting question. Everyone has to retire eventually, after all – something loyal investors may well be mindful of.  But behind every good fund manager is a very capable investment team whose insight form the foundation of the manager’s convictions, underpinned by a stringent investment philosophy which isn’t moulded by the fund manager alone. And when it comes to investment trusts, Boards of Directors have shown real skill when it comes to succession planning.

“While a fund manager can be here one day and gone the next, the winning investment strategy won’t necessarily be impaired beyond recognition unless change is required to readdress perennial underperformance.”

Top 10 longest serving open-end fund managers and performance versus benchmark (where a fund does not have a benchmark, Morningstar will have allocated one)

Funds

Manager

Fund name

Manager Tenure (years)

Effective

Performance from

Return

Benchmark

Benchmark return

Andy Brough

Schroder Institutional UK Smaller Companies

33

08/06/1987

14/09/1999

775.7%

FTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP

213.8%*

Sue Round

EdenTree Amity UK

33

01/03/1988

01/03/1998

1,144.6%

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

1,244.6%*

Geoff Hitchin

Marlborough Global Bond

33

05/08/1987

01/02/1990

1,009.1%

BbgBarc Global Aggregate TR USD

596.0%*

Alistair Whyte

Aberforth UK Small Companies

30

29/03/1991

29/03/1991

2,639.3%

Numis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP

1,519.5%

Robin Hepworth

EdenTree Higher Income

26

17/11/1994

09/12/1999

388.6%

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

140.5%*

Makiko Hakozaki

Russell Inv Japan Equity

25

30/06/1995

30/06/1995

219.6%

TOPIX TR

115.5%

Justin Abercrombie

Schroder QEP US Core

25

19/02/1996

19/02/1996

523.6%

S&P 500 TR

951.7%

Daniel J. Fuss

Loomis Sayles Multisector

23

01/07/1997

01/07/1997

504.5%

BBgBarc US Govt/Credit TR USD

313.9%

Austin Forey

JPM Emerging Markets

23

01/07/1997

01/07/1997

733.6%

MSCI EM GR USD

424.8%

Colette Conboy

SLI International Trust

Left 21/12/2020

01/11/1998

01/11/1998

580.7%

FTSE All World TR USD

464.5%

*Performance data from earliest available data where benchmark and fund can be compared over same timeframe. Source: Morningstar/interactive investor to end December 2020 total return GBP. Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of your investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.

Investment trusts

Manager

Fund name

Manager tenure (years)

Effective

Performance from

Total Return

Benchmark

Benchmark return

Peter Spiller

Capital Gearing

39

01/01/1982

08/06/1987

2,847.5%

UK RPI (with track record)

188.0%*

Simon Knott

Rights & Issues Investment Trust

37

01/01/1984

01/01/1986

24,068.5%

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

1,845.2%*

James H Henderson

Lowland

31

01/01/1990

01/01/1990

1,477.6%

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

828.8%

Alistair J Whyte

Aberforth Smaller Companies

30

10/12/1990

10/12/1990

2,832.3%

Numis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP

1,831.2%

Job Curtis

City of London

29

01/07/1991

01/07/1991

919.9%

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

792.4%

Katie Potts

Herald

26

16/02/1994

02/07/1996

1,515.8%

Russell 2000 Tech Ind/PR USD

549.2%*

Austin Forey

JPMorgan Emerging Markets

26

01/06/1994

01/06/1994

811.7%

MSCI EM GR USD

467.3%

Hugh Young

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus

25

19/10/1995

30/12/2000

1,547.1%

MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan NR GBP

606.0%*

Matthew Dobbs

Schroder AsiaPacific

25

20/11/1995

20/11/1995

776.0%

MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR USD

407.0%

Jonathan Woolf

British & American

25

03/01/1996

09/01/1996

98.1%

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

367.0%

*Performance data from earliest available data where benchmark and fund can be compared over same timeframe.

Performance data is Source: Morningstar, total return GBP to 31/12/2020. Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of your investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.

Fund manager tenure is source: AIC.

 

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

