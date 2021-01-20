Counting experience: who are the longest-serving fund managers?
As Joe Biden becomes the oldest US president to take office, we study long-serving managers’ performance.
20th January 2021 12:14
by Jemma Jackson from interactive investor
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As Joe Biden becomes the oldest US president to take office, interactive investor looks at the performance of the longest-serving fund managers.
Today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the oldest US President at inauguration in history – a title previously owned by Trump.
At a time when age – and deep pockets – appear to be something of a prerequisite for holding the highest US office, interactive investor looks at the performance of the longest serving fund managers in the fund and investment trust world (see table below).
At what point should investors be reassured by experience, or concerned from a succession planning perspective?
Fund managers that have racked up the longest track records are likely to have done so in large part because good performance has kept them there, with age arguably a red herring. As Mark Twain said, “age should merely indicate where the smiles have been.”
Nevertheless, it is interesting to see that eight out of ten of the longest serving open ended fund managers have outperformed their benchmark during their tenure (or as far back as comparable records will go), and nine out of ten of the longest serving investment trust fund managers have done likewise.
Longest serving managers
Longevity for active portfolio managers is a rare thing in an industry where performance is hyper-scrutinised and ‘styles’ can come in and out of fashion. Nor is past performance any guide to the future.
The longest-serving open-ended fund manager is Andy Brough who has managed the Schroder Institutional UK Smaller Companiesfor 33 years. The fund has grown 776% since benchmark comparisons allow from September 1999, outstripping the return of the benchmark FTSE Small Cap (excluding investment trusts) index over the same period (up 214%).
The second longest-serving fund manager is Sue Round, the manager of EdenTree Amity UK for the last 33 years. The fund has returned 1,145% since March 1998 when benchmark comparisons allow and whilst a big number, it is behind the benchmark index, the FTSE All Share, which generated 1,245% over the same period. Geoff Hitchin has also racked up 33 years on Super 60 rated Marlborough Global Bond and has returned 1,009% versus 596% benchmark performance since benchmark comparisons allow since February 1990.
When it comes to investment trusts, Peter Spiller is the longest-serving manager, with a 39-year tenure at the helm of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) (which was this month added to interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list). The trust has returned 2,848% versus 188% for the UK RPI since comparisons are available (from June 1987).
In second position in terms of tenure is Simon Knott, who has managed the Rights & Issues (LSE:RIII) investment trust for 37 years. Between 1 January 1986 to 31 December 2020 (as far as comparable data goes), the fund can be compared to the FTSE All Share, and has returned 24,068% versus 1,845% for the benchmark.
Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Fund Research, interactive investor, says: “At what point experience might become as much a cause for concern as celebration is an interesting question. Everyone has to retire eventually, after all – something loyal investors may well be mindful of. But behind every good fund manager is a very capable investment team whose insight form the foundation of the manager’s convictions, underpinned by a stringent investment philosophy which isn’t moulded by the fund manager alone. And when it comes to investment trusts, Boards of Directors have shown real skill when it comes to succession planning.
“While a fund manager can be here one day and gone the next, the winning investment strategy won’t necessarily be impaired beyond recognition unless change is required to readdress perennial underperformance.”
Top 10 longest serving open-end fund managers and performance versus benchmark (where a fund does not have a benchmark, Morningstar will have allocated one)
Funds
Manager
Fund name
Manager Tenure (years)
Effective
Performance from
Return
Benchmark
Benchmark return
Andy Brough
Schroder Institutional UK Smaller Companies
33
08/06/1987
14/09/1999
775.7%
FTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
213.8%*
Sue Round
EdenTree Amity UK
33
01/03/1988
01/03/1998
1,144.6%
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
1,244.6%*
Geoff Hitchin
Marlborough Global Bond
33
05/08/1987
01/02/1990
1,009.1%
BbgBarc Global Aggregate TR USD
596.0%*
Alistair Whyte
Aberforth UK Small Companies
30
29/03/1991
29/03/1991
2,639.3%
Numis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
1,519.5%
Robin Hepworth
EdenTree Higher Income
26
17/11/1994
09/12/1999
388.6%
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
140.5%*
Makiko Hakozaki
Russell Inv Japan Equity
25
30/06/1995
30/06/1995
219.6%
TOPIX TR
115.5%
Justin Abercrombie
Schroder QEP US Core
25
19/02/1996
19/02/1996
523.6%
S&P 500 TR
951.7%
Daniel J. Fuss
Loomis Sayles Multisector
23
01/07/1997
01/07/1997
504.5%
BBgBarc US Govt/Credit TR USD
313.9%
Austin Forey
JPM Emerging Markets
23
01/07/1997
01/07/1997
733.6%
MSCI EM GR USD
424.8%
Colette Conboy
SLI International Trust
Left 21/12/2020
01/11/1998
01/11/1998
580.7%
FTSE All World TR USD
464.5%
Investment trusts
Manager
Fund name
Manager tenure (years)
Effective
Performance from
Total Return
Benchmark
Benchmark return
Peter Spiller
Capital Gearing
39
01/01/1982
08/06/1987
2,847.5%
UK RPI (with track record)
188.0%*
Simon Knott
Rights & Issues Investment Trust
37
01/01/1984
01/01/1986
24,068.5%
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
1,845.2%*
James H Henderson
Lowland
31
01/01/1990
01/01/1990
1,477.6%
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
828.8%
Alistair J Whyte
Aberforth Smaller Companies
30
10/12/1990
10/12/1990
2,832.3%
Numis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
1,831.2%
Job Curtis
City of London
29
01/07/1991
01/07/1991
919.9%
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
792.4%
Katie Potts
Herald
26
16/02/1994
02/07/1996
1,515.8%
Russell 2000 Tech Ind/PR USD
549.2%*
Austin Forey
JPMorgan Emerging Markets
26
01/06/1994
01/06/1994
811.7%
MSCI EM GR USD
467.3%
Hugh Young
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus
25
19/10/1995
30/12/2000
1,547.1%
MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan NR GBP
606.0%*
Matthew Dobbs
Schroder AsiaPacific
25
20/11/1995
20/11/1995
776.0%
MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR USD
407.0%
Jonathan Woolf
British & American
25
03/01/1996
09/01/1996
98.1%
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
367.0%
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.