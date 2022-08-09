Diverse Income lags benchmark as hedge against FTSE falls turns sour

The small and mid-cap Super 60 income trust still has an envious long-term record despite a disappointing year.

UK equity income investor Diverse Income Trust delivered a net asset value (NAV) total return of -3.4% in the year to 31 May 2022, below the 4.7% gain of the Numis All-Share Index, its benchmark.

But taking into account the widening of the small and mid-cap specialist’s discount to around 7%, shareholders were left with a share price total return of -10.5% over the reporting period.

Long-term performance is still strong for the interactive investor Super 60 recommended trust, however. Since listing in April 2011, its NAV total return including compounded dividend income was 228%, which compares to 141% for the peer group (UK Equity Income trusts) and 90.2% for its benchmark.

Chair Andrew Bell said the trust’s exposure to smaller companies was a relative headwind this year, having boosted returns the previous year.

Bell said: “The weakness of sterling boosted the returns of larger UK quoted companies, which earn most of their earnings overseas, hence the unusually wide disparity between the returns on the UK market as a whole and those of smaller companies.”

Despite underwhelming total returns, income investors were rewarded with a 4% rise in dividends compared with the previous year.

The board declared three interim dividends amounting to 2.7p and a final dividend of 1.2p, which if approved, together amount to 3.90p, up from the 3.75p paid the year before.

The board also made a small addition to revenue reserves, available to support future dividend growth, in case the portfolio’s dividend income is held back by rising inflation and slower growth over the year ahead.

Trust managers Gervais Williams and Martin Turner said the two main impediments to stronger performance were the bias to small and mid-sized companies and a hedge they took out on the FTSE 100 falling, known as a put. This gives them the option, but not the obligation, of selling the FTSE 100 at a set price.

They said: “The share prices of the largest UK quoted companies, that have a majority of their businesses overseas, greatly outperformed most other UK-listed stocks over the year to May 2022, in part as their earnings are enhanced when sterling is weak.

“Although global equity markets have been quite unsettled over the second half of the year under review, in fact the largest detractor to portfolio return in the period was the FTSE 100 index put option, as it bucked the global asset market trend.”