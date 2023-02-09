DIY investors reminded of ISA deadlines ahead of crucial tax changes

Use it or lose it, interactive investor warns ahead of tax changes that could bring more people into the tax net.

Tax planning will be even more important this year, with Capital Gains Tax and Dividend Tax both being cut at the end of the tax year, bringing more people into the tax net.

This, especially within the rising cost of living, means our cash has to stretch much further.

Shielding your investments in a tax-efficient wrapper is the easiest way to make your money work harder for you. An ISA can therefore be a brilliant way to grow your wealth, as your income and gains are not subject to tax. The end of the tax year is 5 April and if you don’t use it, you lose it.

Below, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, outlines each ISA and Junior ISA deadline to have in your diary. What you decide to put in your ISA is wholly dependent on your financial goals, investment time horizon, and risk tolerance.

It is important to read these deadlines carefully, as there are slight variations on deadline between each type of application.

For those adding money into an ISA/JISA by bank transfer (as opposed to debit card or internal transfer), the deadline is a day early (4 April).

Bed & ISA application deadlines, for example, have an earlier deadline of five days earlier.

What is a Bed and ISA?

Bed and ISA transfers involve moving that money into a more tax-friendly ISA, although you might incur Capital Gains Tax, depending on your circumstances. This can be a great tool for those with investments outside a tax wrapper who haven’t fully used their tax allowance.

The power of regular investing

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “It’s worth keeping an eye on ISA deadlines because for certain types of payment, or for Bed and ISA transfers, the deadline can come a little earlier.

“Regular investing into an ISA can prove a useful tool for investors, and can also help avoid racing against the clock for the ISA deadline. It is particularly useful in times of market volatility – something which investors will be very familiar with over the last few years – introducing discipline and helping to take some of the emotion out of investing.

“Ultimately, none of us have a crystal ball. Time in the market rather timing the market has proved more impactful over the long term. Regular investing smooths out some of the highs and lows in the price of shares. This is because investors buy fewer shares when markets are high and more when prices are low (this is also known as pound-cost averaging). In doing so, it takes away at least some of the risk of market timing.”

Regular investing is available from £25 per month on interactive investor and is free for investment trusts, funds, ETFs, and popular UK shares.

Dates for your diary – fast-approaching ISA and Junior ISA deadlines

New ISA applications – Deadline - 11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*

New JISA applications – Deadline - 11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April*

Add money to your ISA/JISA by debit card – Deadline - 11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April* *

Add money to your ISA/JISA by internal transfer - Deadline - 11.30pm, Wednesday 5th April***

Add money to your ISA/JISA by bank transfer – Deadline - 11.59pm, Tuesday 4th April****

Bed & ISA/JISA instructions – Deadline 4.30pm, Friday 31st March*****

A reminder of annual allowances:

ISA subscription limit - £20,000

Junior ISA (JISA) subscription limit - £9,000

SIPP Annual Allowance limit - up to £40,000

SIPP Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA) - £4,000

** Online and Mobile Apps only.

*** Internal transfers between linked accounts only.

**** The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.

***** The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.

For more T&Cs and FAQs, see ii’s website, here.