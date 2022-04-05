Interactive Investor
Stocks & Shares ISA
Open an ISA
Transfer an ISA
ISA charges
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
Investment ideas
Adding and withdrawing money
ISA allowance
Junior ISA
Bed and ISA
Ethical ISA

ISA FAQs

What is the ISA deadline?

The 2022 deadline for ISA contributions is midnight on 5 April 2022. This is the end of the tax year.

What happens if I do not use my annual allowance before the deadline?

After the deadline, any money you pay into your ISA will count towards your annual allowance for 2022-23. 

If you have unused annual allowance from 2021-22, you cannot use it after the 5 April cut-off date. Your unused annual allowance will be lost as it is not possible to carry forward unused annual allowance to the next tax year. 

How much is the annual allowance?

The annual allowance for ISA contributions is up to £20,000 in a tax year. 

You can split this allowance between each type of ISA that you hold. For example, you could split it between a Cash ISA, a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Lifetime ISA (up to £4,000 per year). 

More ISA FAQs

What is a flexible ISA?

Can I withdraw money from an ISA?

Can I open more than one ISA in a year?

Does transferring an ISA count as opening a new one?

New to interactive investor?

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.

Open an ISA
Transfer an ISA

Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to apply. Your new Stocks and Shares ISA will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.

Log in to add an ISA