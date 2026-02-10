ISA deadlines 2026/27

ISA deadline 2026/27 – Everything you need to know

The ISA allowance has just reset. But if you don’t use all your allowance by 5 April 2027, it’s gone. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your money.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Each year, you can top up your ISAs and set aside even more tax-free money for whatever you have planned. While you can do this at any time, there’s a limit to how much you can add annually. 

But making sure you’re taking advantage of every possible opportunity doesn’t have to be daunting. Let’s run through the when, why, and what of your ISA allowance and put your best financial foot forward.

 

When is the ISA deadline?

For 2026/27, the ISA deadline is midnight on 5 April 2027. You have an annual allowance of £20,000 – the more you top up, the more you stand to financially benefit.

This can be split across all of your ISA accounts, whether it’s a Cash ISA, Stocks & Shares ISA, or a Lifetime ISA (though you can only contribute £4,000 a year to this one).

 

Why you should use all your allowance

If you don’t use your £20,000 allowance, you miss out on tax-free savings. You cannot carry it forward to the next financial year. Since ISAs are tax-efficient, they're a great way to save your money.

Whether you’re saving up for a big life moment or are simply putting it aside for the future, the more you add to your ISA, the better.

 

What this means for you

It means now is a perfect time to set aside some money ahead of the deadline. But something to keep in mind is where your ISA is. 

Various providers will have their own rates to consider. At ii, you just have a flat monthly fee, meaning you always pay a consistent price. That predictability makes planning your finances so much simpler.

If that means transferring providers, just know that it won’t affect your allowance. The money you move between accounts is separate from this limit and can exceed it.

ISA deadline FAQs

A flexible ISA is exactly how it sounds: flexible. It allows you to withdraw money from your ISA and replace it without using your allowance.

For example, if you add £10,000 and withdraw £4,000, you can add that money back and not worry about your limit – as long as you do so in the same tax year.

With most ISAs, you can withdraw funds at any time; though you may be charged for withdrawing from a fixed ISA early. But there are cases – like with the ii Stocks & Shares ISA – where you won’t have any fees.

Lifetime ISAs are also an exception as you can only use it to buy your first home or access when you turn 60.

You can open multiple ISAs in a year and even have multiple of the same type of ISA. But the ISA rules have changed as of 6 April 2024. You can now have - and contribute - to as many ISAs as you want (except for Lifetime ISAs and Junior ISAs). Provided you don't contribute more than your £20,000 ISA allowance across them all. If you’re transferring an ISA, you’ll be able to contribute to both the old and the new one in the same tax year.

So if you open a Stocks & Shares ISA today and pay into it, you could open a second and continue making payments to both at the same time.

If you don't already have another ISA, to transfer you will need to open a new one. But it only starts counting towards your annual allowance once you contribute.

Tax-efficient investing in your ISA

Maximise your annual ISA allowance and plan ahead for 2026/27 tax year.

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ISA allowance

Find out how to take advantage of this year's ISA allowance and invest up to £20,000 tax-free in 2026/27.

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How to Bed & ISA

Transfer your trading account shares into your tax efficient ISA to make the most of your tax-free ISA allowance.

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ISA investment ideas

We’ve made it easy to invest in your ISA. Explore our experts’ top picks, ready-made funds and the most popular investments with our customers.

Related links

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How do you want to invest?

Are you more of a hands-on investor? Or simply prefer to leave it to the experts? Either way, we have the ISA for you. And all for our same low, flat monthly fee.

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Do it myself

A Self-managed ISA puts the control firmly in your hands.

Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds, bonds, and trusts.

And while you manage your investments yourself, our expert insights are always there if you need them.

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Do it for me

Sit back and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA.

We’ll match you to an investment portfolio that reflects the risk level you’re comfortable with.

Then our experts will look after your investments for you – so you can rest easy knowing your money is managed.

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Top up your ISA today

Secure your financial future and join ii from just £5.99 a month. Open an ii Stocks & Shares ISA and make the most of your money.