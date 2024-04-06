Types of ISAs

There are five main types of ISAs that you can hold in a tax year:

Cash ISAsare like regular cash-saving accounts, but any interest you earn is tax-free.

Stocks and Shares ISAs allow you to invest in the stock market. Any gains on your investments and dividends are tax-free.

Lifetime ISAs (LISAs) are for saving towards buying your first home or for retirement. The government adds a 25% bonus to your contributions, up to a maximum of £1,000 a year. You must be aged between 18 and 39 to open a LISA and can only pay into one until age 50. Unless you use the money to buy your first home, which can cost no more than £450,000, you must wait until you’re age 60 to access it. If you access it beforehand, a 25% penalty of your LISA’s total value will apply.

Innovative finance ISAs (IFISAs) are a type of ISA that allows you to invest your annual ISA allowance in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. Investors (IFISA holders) are matched up with borrowers – usually businesses, individuals or property developers. Your money is then loaned out, and in return, you earn interest as the borrowers repay. Compared to Cash ISAs and other cash savings accounts, IFISAs have a higher potential for return but come with increased risk. Returns are not guaranteed, and there's a chance you may lose some or all of your capital.

Junior ISAs(JISAs) are savings accounts that a parent or guardian can set up for under 18s. Once the account is open, anyone can contribute to it on the child’s behalf. The child can access the money once they turn 18, when the JISA automatically converts into a regular Cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA. You can hold a cash JISA and a stocks and shares JISA simultaneously, as long as total contributions don’t exceed the £9,000 annual allowance. However, you can only have one of each type at any time.