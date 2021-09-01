Types of ISAs

The main types of ISA are:

Cash ISAs which are like regular cash saving accounts, but any interest you earn is tax-free.

Stocks and Shares ISAs which allow you to invest your money in the stock market. Any gains on your investments are tax-free.

Lifetime ISAs which are for saving towards buying your first home or retirement. The government adds a 25% bonus to any money you contribute to a Lifetime ISA (or LISA). However, you cannot access the money until you are 60 unless you are buying your first house.

Junior ISAs which are savings accounts for a parent or guardian can set up for under 18s. The child can access the money once they turn 18 (when it turns into a regular Cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA).

Each tax year, you can contribute up to £20,000 in total across your ISAs. You can choose how to split this money between each type (you can contribute a maximum of £4,000 per year to a LISA).

For example, you could contribute £10,000 to a Stocks and Shares ISA, £4,000 to a Lifetime ISA and £6,000 to a Cash ISA.

There is a separate £9,000 allowance for Junior ISAs.