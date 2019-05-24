An easy company to love in a terrifying industry

News that Next (LSE:NXT) is to host "click and collect" counters for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers in its retail stores could be read two ways. It could be a sign of weakness, that the fashion and homeware retailer is so desperate to get people into its flagging stores it will even service a rival's customers. Or it could be a sign Next is facing up to the future - recognition the store network is no longer the centrepiece of its strategy, but remains an asset that must be repurposed to service an online business that already earns the majority of revenue and profit.

Next's annual report gives investors many reasons to be confident it is facing the future, and just as many reasons to be nervous because the future it is preparing for is so radically different from the past.

Retail stress

Stress testing has become a feature of Next's reporting as the company seeks to explain the challenges it faces as business shifts to the Internet. Its model peers 15 years into the future and shows what might happen if store sales fall 10% a year, and online sales grow 7.5% a year, a scenario that is somewhat more pessimistic than Next's current rates of growth and contraction.

In the not-too distant future the stores would go from being a source of profit to a net cost, servicing a much bigger Internet business. That business would be profitable, and generate £12 billion in cash over the period. By the end of the period it would operate little more than half the number of retail stores it operates today.

The expansion of Next online and the mooted contraction of its store network (it is not actually contracting yet in terms of square footage) is old news and the stress-test a refinement of last year's stress test. More remarkable are the changes going in within Next to facilitate this change.

While Next as a whole has not grown recently, two parts of it are growing rapidly. Label, which sells other brands through Next's website has grown into a £400 million business. Overseas online sales have grown into a £350 million businesses. The figures are small in comparison to Next's total revenue of over £4 billion, but profit margins are decent, and these newer businesses are a big part of the future.

When Next started Label the idea was to sell brands that did not compete with Next's own clothing brand, like upmarket Barbour, but in terms of fashion it has never been clear where Next draws the boundary between friend and foe. Label stocks a growing number of High Street brands like Superdry (LSE:SDRY), Oasis, and French Connection (LSE:FCCN).

In this year's annual report, Next has made it crystal clear. There are no boundaries. It intends to stock direct competitors:

"Our view is that we cannot shield customers from other people's products online, eventually they will find them, one way or another. Preventing our competitors trading on our website could, at best, slow down the advance of competition but it only puts off the inevitable."

The growth train departs from platforms 1 to 5

The word "platform" first appears in last year's annual report, where Next talks, as so many companies do, about its online platform. This year, though it is much more explicit. Next is becoming a platform business, putting its capabilities at the service of rival brands.

It is using its warehouses and network to stock and fulfil online sales of rival brands, and integrating its systems with their warehouses. It beguiles us with the notion that the distribution network may only be one "platform layer". The other four are its digital marketing and website capability, its huge finance business nextpay, and large customer bases in the UK and overseas, perhaps it proposes to put these to use earning profit for other companies too.

It is impossible to overstate the awesomeness of the challenge ahead. Only three years ago Next admitted to having fallen behind its best online competitors in terms of distribution and online marketing, and although it is investing heavily in its warehouses and website technology, it still says it has much to learn.