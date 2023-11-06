Eight simple questions to broach big money matters

Money can, let’s face it, often be a bit of a taboo. From enquiring about the size of your other half’s pension to getting a friend to pay back that money they owe, lots of us find talking about money a little “un-British”.

In fact, interactive investor’s Great British Retirement Survey found that only around half of us (52%) regularly discuss issues such as pensions and savings with our families, compared to 37% who discuss money matters with friends.

But whether you find talking to people about money impolite or just stressful, dodging the issue can have a significant impact on not only your wealth but your well-being too.

Talk Money Week – which runs from 6 November – encourages people to be more open about their finances, and this year it’s urging everyone to do “just one thing”.

To help you and your loved ones get talking, check out these conversation starters for a range of matters you might all benefit from discussing.

1) Can I help you out with money?

If you have adult children who are struggling with money, perhaps to buy or improve a home or just to pay the bills, giving them some financial support could benefit you both. If your estate is likely to be subject to inheritance tax (IHT) at 40% when you die, giving your children money could kill two birds with one stone. Not only will it help them now and let you see them benefit from that gift, it could also reduce a future IHT bill.

2) How much do you earn?

This is a hugely personal question and certainly not one we should be asking everyone. But if you are in a new-ish relationship and are thinking about setting up home together, it’s important you both understand how much each of you earns. Only then can you work out how much you can afford to spend and how you will split the bills. The same can be said for debts – keeping debts hidden from a partner can cause huge problems over time both financially and emotionally.

3) What would we do if one of us was sick or worse, died?

Nobody will relish talking about death, disease or disaster, but if you are married or live with a partner, it’s essential to face up to it. Savings and insurance (such as life and critical illness cover and income protection) can provide a financial cushion but you can’t make one without a discussion around your worries, your existing reserves, and the support that either of you might have from your employer.

4) Is there anything you would like to save for?

An important part of teaching children about money is to encourage them to save. But while opening a bank account for them is a great first step, its value might be limited if they have no concept of what they are saving for.

Instead, encourage them to put money away for a specific thing they would like to buy but can’t currently afford. You can incentivise reluctant savers with a better rate of interest than they will get from the bank, like a £1 top up for every £5 they save. By helping your children set short-term savings goals, you can teach them an important lesson in delayed gratification and help them understand the benefits of not spending every penny they have.