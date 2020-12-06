Defined benefit vs defined contribution pensions

Nearly all pension schemes are either a defined benefit (DB) pension or a defined contribution (DC) pension.

Defined benefit pensions are salary-based, and pay out a guaranteed annual income in retirement, regardless of contributions.

Defined contribution pensions provide you with a pot of money for retirement, based on how much you have contributed plus any investment growth.





Defined benefit pensions

A defined benefit pension provides a retirement income for life.

They are often called final salary pensions. However, increasingly DB pensions are based on your career average salary and the number of years you have worked for your employer.

While you are still required to make contributions to a defined benefit pension, you cannot run out of money in retirement. Your income is guaranteed, and it also rises with inflation.

Traditionally, DB pensions are highly regarded. However, few companies still offer defined benefit pensions as they are expensive for employers to run. Only a few large public sector employers tend to offer defined benefit pensions to new employees.





Defined contribution pensions

Defined contribution pensions are the most common type of workplace or personal pensions. A DC pension provides you with a finite amount of money which you can choose how to take when you retire.

The value of a DC pension will be dependent on personal and employer contributions, tax relief and investment growth.

When you turn 55 (57 from April 2028), you can take this money via drawdown, in lump sums or use it to buy an annuity.

Taxes on retirement income from defined benefit and defined contribution pensions

Taxes on your retirement income are the same whether you have a defined benefit or a defined contribution pension. The income you withdraw from either kind of pension is subject to income tax.

However, you also have the option to withdraw 25% of your pension tax-free, subject to a maximum of £268,275. With a DB pension you usually have to sacrifice some of your annual income in exchange.