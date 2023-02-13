New romance? How to protect and build your wealth together

With romance in the air, we take a look at what a new relationship means for your finances.

Nobody can guarantee that couples who plan together will stay together, but those that take the time to discuss their finances and work together are more likely to be better off.

If you’re settling into a new relationship – or even if you’re years down the line – there are plenty of ways you can join forces to build your wealth as a couple.

Capital gains tax

Following swingeing cuts to the CGT allowance, many more people will start needing to think about tax on capital gains. From April this year, the annual exempt amount will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000, before it’s cut again to £3,000 in April 2024.

Investments held in ISAs and pensions are sheltered from CGT. However, if you sell or dispose of other assets, any gains in excess of the allowance will be taxed at 20% for higher-rate taxpayers or 10% if you pay basic-rate tax (and your gains don’t push you into the higher-rate bracket).

For gains on property, the rate rises to 28% or 18% (for higher and basic-rate taxpayers respectively), but your main home isn’t included.

But by teaming up, there’s plenty that couples can collectively do to reduce the amount of CGT that they pay.

Use both sets of ISA allowances: each year you can shelter £20,000 from tax in an ISA. That means couples can protect £40,000 between them. Just bear in mind that you can’t have joint accounts, so each individual will have ownership and control over their own ISA.

Combine your CGT allowance: couples can also effectively double gains they can make tax free by using both their annual exempt amounts. This can be done by transferring assets between each other. However, only married couples and civil partners can transfer assets tax free, which means if you aren’t married you could potentially trigger a tax liability if your gains exceed the annual exempt amount.

Consider transferring assets to your partner if they pay a lower rate of tax than you: if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer facing a CGT bill, you could potentially reduce it by transferring assets to your partner if they pay less tax. Again, transfers are only tax free if you’re married or civil partners, so unmarried couples need to be mindful that they don’t trigger a tax bill.

Those entering into a relationship with their own property also need to be careful – moving home could affect your ‘Principal Private Residence’, meaning CGT may be payable on the other property when it’s sold.

Estate planning and inheritance tax

Once you’re settled into a new relationship, it’s important that your will is up to date and accurately reflects how you’d want your wealth to be distributed when you die.

If you aren’t married to your partner, and don’t have a will, you need to be aware that your estate would be allocated to family according to the rules of intestacy. Your partner wouldn’t get a thing.

Marriage usually revokes any previous wills, so it’s also essential to update your will quickly if you marry or remarry. You may well be happy for your new spouse to benefit from your will, but if you have children from a previous relationship, you’ll likely want to protect some of your wealth for them.

The reality is that, without proper planning, your wealth could end up with your stepchildren, not your own after you and your spouse have died.

On the plus side, getting married means you can pass wealth to your spouse without owing inheritance tax and you can pass assets between you without triggering a capital gains tax liability. Married couples can also transfer their unused tax-free nil-rate band and residence nil-rate band to their spouse when they die.

It’s a complicated area and it’s important to seek advice from a solicitor specialising in wills. Options they can discuss with you include life interest trusts. A life interest trust that’s written into your will entitles your spouse to an income from an asset, or the right to stay in your home, until they die, but ultimately safeguards the capital or property for your children.