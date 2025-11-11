eyeQ: are BAE Systems shares cheap after sell-off?

The BAE Systems stand at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London in September 2025. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

BAE Systems

Macro Relevance: 76%

Model Value: 1,986.05p

Fair Value Gap: -9.24% discount to model value

Data correct as at 11 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) provides a trading update tomorrow. The defence contractor has had a great 2025 as governments in the West ramp up defence spending.

The BAE stock price and macro have not been aligned over recent months. September’s rally moved ahead of macro fundamentals. That took the stock 22% rich on our metrics. There was no official signal because, at that point, macro relevance was too low, but it is interesting to note that the stock price peaked on 2 October and subsequently sold off about 12%.

Macro conditions turned more constructive over October - eyeQ model value rose 24%. Momentum has stalled a little bit in November, but model value remains just shy of 2,000p.

And crucially, BAE Systems is back in a macro regime for the first time all year. Macro’s explanatory power has risen 10% in the last week alone and today it explains 76% of moves in BAE’s stock price.

That means the sell-off over the past few weeks is not justified from a macro perspective. And the stock now sits nearly 10% cheap to the broad macro environment. That’s not quite enough to trigger a bullish signal, but it’s getting very close.

Tomorrow’s update will be key from a company fundamentals perspective. But, for the first time in 2025, macro also matters.

And we’re getting very close to macro signalling. We’re at attractive levels to add to this blue-chip company that provides exposure to the rearmament theme - a theme that’s going to be around for years yet.