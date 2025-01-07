eyeQ: assessing Next and the UK retail sector

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Next

Macro Relevance: 42%

Model Value: 9,955.13p

Fair Value Gap: -0.72%

Data correct as at 7 January 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Next (LSE:NXT) provided a trading update today. On Thursday, Greggs (LSE:GRG), Tesco (LSE:TSCO) and Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) issue updates. On Friday, it’s Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)’s turn. By the end of the week we’re going to have a lot of anecdotal evidence about UK shopping habits, which economists will extrapolate to get a sense of how healthy (or not) UK consumers are feeling.

If Next is anything to go by the news will be mixed. Profits over the Christmas season were up, but forward guidance for 2025 is more cautious. And that’s primarily because of the Budget and the increases in employers’ tax bills which will 1) force grocers to raise prices, and 2) require firms to find additional cost savings.

These trading updates are a good example of where bottom-up stories from individual companies can help frame the big picture macro view of the broader UK economy. Marrying macro and micro together is a useful skill for investors.

eyeQ can help in that regard. Looking at these retail stocks on our models, a few things stand out:

Model confidence is typically low. Macro explains 42% of price action in Next, 27% in Tesco, 33% for Marks & Spencer, 39% for Sainsbury’s. Only Greggs (68%) is a macro play right now

Our Valuation Gaps come with a health warning given those low macro relevance scores, but most stocks sit in-line or modestly cheap to overall macro conditions. The exception is Sainsbury’s, which sits 4.75% rich on our models

Model value in every case isn’t doing anything; rather just tracking sideways waiting for a new directional trend.

The chart below shows Next, which is fairly typical of the macro profile of the sectors. Macro relevance needs to rise above 65% for the stock to be deemed a macro trade. Model value rose for much of 2024, but that uptrend stalled at the end of the year. We’re awaiting new news to give us a fresh push one way or other.

The hope was that the Budget would have provided a positive catalyst for growth, but sadly the mood music since Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal statement has been more downbeat.

But whichever way this range breaks, eyeQ model value will give a real-time clue on whether macro conditions are improving or deteriorating, and which stocks are leading or lagging that move.