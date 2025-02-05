eyeQ: this computer chip giant’s stock is cheap

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Advanced Micro Devices

Macro Relevance: 67%

Model Value: $132.86

Fair Value Gap: -14.77% discount to model value

Data correct as at 5 February 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Yesterday’s note highlighted a new bullish signal on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU). Overnight, the smart machine has fired another bullish signal on a different US chipmaker, this time Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), which sits 14.77% below macro conditions.

As with Micron, there are some health warnings. This time it comes from last night’s earnings where AMD shared a disappointing outlook for its data-centre business. In after-hours trading the stock fell more than 8%.

So, once again there is a need to do your own research on AMD the company, the chipmakers as a sector, and then the whole artificial intelligence (AI) theme and the best ways to capture it.

From eyeQ’s perspective, it’s important to note model value has been falling – it’s down 2.4% in 2025 – which suggests macro conditions have modestly deteriorated in the new year. The signal has arisen because AMD has sold off faster and harder.

That suggests to us a lot of bad news is now priced in and that’s sufficient for a bullish signal.

For a higher-conviction bullish call, we’d want to see model value start to rise too. Cheap valuation plus an improving macro environment would be the ideal combination.