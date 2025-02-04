eyeQ: big tech stock discount triggers bullish signal

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Micron Technology Model value: $109.46

Fair Value Gap : -22.07% discount to model value

discount to model value Model relevance: 77% Data correct as at 4 February 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. After NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is a popular AI trade. Its memory chips are widely used in AI applications and data centres. The stock has had a rough 10 days, falling around 17.5% – aside from Trump’s tariff threats, the firm is involved in a class action law suit where it has alleged to have violated securities laws. From a macro perspective, the stock looks cheap. It sits 22.07% below aggregate macro conditions which continue to chop around in a sideways range. That’s a big enough Valuation Gap to trigger a bullish signal. Yes, there are a lot of headline risks around US equities in general, chip stocks as a sector and now Micron as a single stock. So investors need to do their own due diligence, and company news might keep some sidelined for now. But, in macro terms, a fair amount of bad news is now in the price. For context, MU has only been this cheap to overall macro conditions (and in a macro regime) 14 times in the last 15 years. So this is a fairly rare occurrence and potential opportunity for the brave.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

