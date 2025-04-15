eyeQ: a stock that’s now in cheap territory

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

LVMH

Macro Relevance: 61%

Model Value: 530.20

Fair Value Gap: -7.9% discount to model value

Data correct as at 15 April 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC) is regarded as a bellwether for the luxury goods sector, which is caught in the crossfire between the US and China. Its latest earnings, released this morning, make grim reading - revenue fell 5% in the first quarter.

Trade wars are not good for business. Tariffs raise costs and fears of recession hurt even “aspirational” shoppers. The market responded by pushing the share price 7% lower, taking 2025's performance to a fall of over 20%.

On eyeQ, LVMH is just below our 65% threshold for a macro regime. But it's close and big-picture factors such as growth and inflation explain 61% of price action currently.

And the news on that front is worrying. Model value has fallen 18.4% in the last month - the macro environment has deteriorated sharply! It has bounced a little more recently but not enough to signal a change in the primary trend.

The consolation is that this morning’s sell-off has taken the stock into cheap territory: it sits 7.9% below model value. But the key right now is to see eyeQ model value turn higher indicating that macro fundamentals have flipped from getting worse, to starting to improve. For now, it remains best to watch from the sidelines.

LVMH is the first to report but the fear now is that other luxury goods companies will suffer the same fate. Moncler SpA (MTA:MONC) and Hermes International SA (EURONEXT:RMS) report later this week.