eyeQ: UK recruiters – the hits keep coming

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Robert Walters

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 380.90p

Fair Value Gap: -3.27% discount to model value

Model relevance: 79%

Data correct as at 16 April 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

We make no apology for re-visiting the UK recruitment sector once again. Last week, PageGroup (LSE:PAGE) featured in our weekly top 10 as a stock that was vulnerable. Yesterday, it issued a downbeat outlook, and the stock is now down around 12% since then.

This morning, both Hays (LSE:HAS) and Robert Walters (LSE:RWA) have echoed those sentiments, describing the UK labour market as “challenging”.

We keep returning to this topic because of the doubts surrounding the quality of the official statistics on the UK labour market. The authorities have repeatedly warned us that the response rates to the official Labour Force Survey have fallen so low that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has had to change methodology. In this environment, the health of recruitment companies is a good proxy for how robust hiring, firing and wage growth really is.

The latest ONS statistics were released today and showed a mixed picture – the unemployment rate ticked higher but wages grew faster than expected. So, more people out of work, but those in work are earning more. On balance, the biggest takeaway is that sticky wage gains make Bank of England rate cuts slightly less likely, but tomorrow’s inflation data will be key there. Markets are hoping headline CPI falls from 3.4% to 3.1%, which would open the door to a reduction in base rates.

Back to UK recruitment companies. From a macro perspective, Robert Walters and Hays have the same profile as PageGroup. They need strong economic growth but falling inflation expectations, i.e. the complete opposite of the picture we got from today’s labour market data.

Hence why eyeQ model value is falling. Our smart machine shows macro conditions are deteriorating; in the case of Robert Walters, model value has fallen 3.8% in the last month.

In Robert Walters’ case, the stock is moving lower largely in tandem - it screens as slightly (3.27%) cheap. So, no signal in this instance. It’s more a case of watch eyeQ model value, which tells you where the stocks “should” trade given overall macro conditions. And right now, it’s saying UK recruiters - and by extension, the UK labour market – are struggling.