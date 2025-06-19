eyeQ: an under-appreciated beneficiary of AI theme

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Oracle

Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: $175.36

Fair Value Gap: +16.84% premium to model value

Data correct as at 19 June 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) has had a good week.

Last week it posted strong earnings, beating consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and management sounded significantly more upbeat on guidance for the rest of 2025.

Then this week, well-known tech analyst Dan Ives argued that the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is still only getting started and cited Oracle and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) as under-appreciated beneficiaries. He actually drew parallels with Oracle today and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) in mid-2023 just as the AI theme got going!

That’s the good news. And it is unambiguously good news!

The macro picture, however, is more cautious. The recent rally has taken the stock nearly 17% rich to macro conditions. Model value has been rising but there are signs that momentum has stalled.

So, this latest rally is exclusively about the AI theme. Fair enough, but note that we’re back in a macro regime for the first time in around a year, so macro shouldn’t be completely ignored.

In this instance there’s a caveat. While the machine has fired a bearish signal, such is the strength of the AI trade that we’d tweak the message. It’s less about a new bearish stance; more a warning that these aren’t the best levels to chase.

Be aware that macro forces could come to weigh on the stock price and give long-term AI bulls a potentially better entry level.