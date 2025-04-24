eyeQ: Unilever vs Reckitt Benckiser
Experts at eyeQ have used AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here, it picks out the better defensive bet.
24th April 2025 10:50
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
Unilever
Macro Relevance: 47%
Model Value: 4,750.41p
Fair Value Gap: +2.05% premium to model value
Reckitt Benckiser
Macro Relevance: 48%
Model Value: 4,855.97p
Fair Value Gap: -2.51% discount to model value
Data correct as at 24 April 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
This week we’ve had earnings updates from two consumer staple stocks – Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT). They are interesting names to watch right now - boring consumer staples tend to fare well in times of economic hardship, so they’re a good gauge of how consumers are feeling among the growing chat about a global trade war.
Reckitt’s share price suffered yesterday mainly thanks to headlines about delays in the disposal of two non-core businesses. This morning, Unilever’s share price benefited from management’s assertion that the hit from tariffs would be “limited and manageable”. That’s exactly what investors want to hear from a stock deemed a defensive place to hide during times of turbulence.
On that basis, the snap market reaction would seem to favour Unilever over Reckitt as your preferred safe-haven play. The macro perspective largely agrees, but with a word of warning on near-term timing.
First, both stocks have low macro relevance score: macro explains 47% of ULVR price action, 48% of RKT. Company fundamentals matter more right now.
Where the top-down view aligns with the bottom-up is in terms of macro momentum.
eyeQ model value for ULVR has risen 7.8% in the past few weeks, with the improvement in financial market risk appetite fuelling an improvement in macro conditions. Over the same period, RKT model value has fallen 12.4%. The macro environment favours Unilever.
There is a “but”, however. On eyeQ, Unilever sits around 2.0% rich to model, while Reckitt sits around 2.5% cheap to model. Put another way, Unilever has already discounted a fair degree of good news, and the sell-off in Reckitt suggests it has priced in some of the bad news already.
Unilever looks the better defensive bet relative to Reckitt, but these aren’t optimal entry levels.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
