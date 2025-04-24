eyeQ: Unilever vs Reckitt Benckiser

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Unilever

Macro Relevance: 47%

Model Value: 4,750.41p

Fair Value Gap: +2.05% premium to model value

Reckitt Benckiser

Macro Relevance: 48%

Model Value: 4,855.97p

Fair Value Gap: -2.51% discount to model value

Data correct as at 24 April 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

This week we’ve had earnings updates from two consumer staple stocks – Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT). They are interesting names to watch right now - boring consumer staples tend to fare well in times of economic hardship, so they’re a good gauge of how consumers are feeling among the growing chat about a global trade war.

Reckitt’s share price suffered yesterday mainly thanks to headlines about delays in the disposal of two non-core businesses. This morning, Unilever’s share price benefited from management’s assertion that the hit from tariffs would be “limited and manageable”. That’s exactly what investors want to hear from a stock deemed a defensive place to hide during times of turbulence.

On that basis, the snap market reaction would seem to favour Unilever over Reckitt as your preferred safe-haven play. The macro perspective largely agrees, but with a word of warning on near-term timing.

First, both stocks have low macro relevance score: macro explains 47% of ULVR price action, 48% of RKT. Company fundamentals matter more right now.

Where the top-down view aligns with the bottom-up is in terms of macro momentum.

eyeQ model value for ULVR has risen 7.8% in the past few weeks, with the improvement in financial market risk appetite fuelling an improvement in macro conditions. Over the same period, RKT model value has fallen 12.4%. The macro environment favours Unilever.

There is a “but”, however. On eyeQ, Unilever sits around 2.0% rich to model, while Reckitt sits around 2.5% cheap to model. Put another way, Unilever has already discounted a fair degree of good news, and the sell-off in Reckitt suggests it has priced in some of the bad news already.

Unilever looks the better defensive bet relative to Reckitt, but these aren’t optimal entry levels.