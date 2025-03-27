eyeQ: what our model says about Next shares

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Model Confidence: 46%

Model Value: 10,095.76p

Fair Value Gap: +4.63% premium to model value

Data correct as at 27 March 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Shares in retail giant Next (LSE:NXT) have gapped nearly 10% higher this morning.

Context here is important. The commentary surrounding UK consumers is pretty downbeat – National Insurance hikes increasing labour costs, rises in household bills next month, cuts in benefits and more. There’s plenty of things to worry about!

So, that makes upbeat guidance from Next - which is often viewed as a barometer for the UK high street - all the more interesting.

So, what’s eyeQ’s take?

First, a macro relevance score of 46% means macro explains just under half of price action right now. The dominant driver of the stock price is company news.

That means paying attention to company analysts is critical. It could, for example, be that this share price surge is unique to Next (reflecting their diversification push into other brands such as JoJo Maman Bebe and Cath Kidston) rather than a reflection of UK retail more broadly.

That idea is supported by the fact that eyeQ model value is flatlining. In 2023-24 macro conditions were supportive for Next’s share price. So far, 2025 has seen that macro momentum tail off. It’s still up in 2025 but, year-to-date, model value is up “just” 2.4%.

This latest surge in the stock price leaves it 4.6% rich to overall macro conditions. In pure fair value gap terms that would be sufficient for a bearish signal. However, that macro relevance score prevents the machine from getting excited.

Bottom line: do your own research on company fundamentals, they matter more right now. But be aware, from a macro perspective (even one with a health warning) these don’t look great levels to be chasing the stock higher from.