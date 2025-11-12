eyeQ: what you need to know about Persimmon and macro

Honours Meadow, a new housing development by Persimmon, in Rendlesham, Suffolk. Photo: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Persimmon

Macro Relevance: 37%

Model Value: 1,150.51p

Fair Value Gap: +6.99% premium to model value

Data correct as at 12 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Homebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN) provide a trading update tomorrow.

A year ago, the housing market was central to speculation heading into the Budget. Easing planning restrictions and boosting home construction was integral to the government’s plans to stimulate the economy.

This year, the housing market has hardly been mentioned in the Budget build-up. Will Persimmon provide any clues as to whether this engine of growth is firing?

The good news - after months of deterioration, macro conditions appear to be trying to bottom out. eyeQ model value fell around 20% over Q3 but, since the start of Q4, has edged up 3.5%.

That’s predominantly a function of inflation. eyeQ shows the stock is negatively sensitive to UK inflation expectations, i.e. Persimmon wants price pressures to fall (presumably reflecting the cost-of-living pressure and affordability issues weighing on British home buyers). More recently, the inflation market has re-priced lower and that’s lifted macro model value higher.

The bad news - the stock has run ahead of this tentative improvement in macro conditions. It sits 7% rich on eyeQ. That fair value gap would be enough to trigger a bearish signal if model confidence was high enough. Our macro relevance score is rising but is still only 37%.

That means, first, no bearish signal and, second, tomorrow’s update could be the bigger mover of the share price near term.

Still a reminder that macro - especially the inflation outlook - is an important consideration for investors as they consider exposure to Persimmon.