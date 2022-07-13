Fee-free trading offer on US shares between 27-29 July

The offer includes £0 commission on all buy and sell orders of US shares, placed via the ii website and ii mobile apps, executed from Wednesday 27 July to Friday 29 July

It’s been a tough year to date for the S&P 500, the US flagship index, and many will be hoping that most of the bad news has been priced in. Either way, earnings season will give a flavour of which companies have held up the most to date.

After aggressive Fed tightening, soaring inflation and slowing growth, all eyes will be on 27 July, when the US Fed interest rate decision is due to take place.

During this high-profile period, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has launched a special fee-free trading offer on US stocks*, to coincide with some of the busiest days of US Q2 corporate earnings season – where publicly traded US companies report their quarterly earnings.

What is the offer?

The three-day fee-free trading offer for US shares will apply across all buy and sell trades of US shares only, executed from 2.30pm Wednesday 27 July until 9pm on Friday 29 July. Terms apply* (see notes to editors)

This deal offers substantial savings for investors. The usual cost for US trades is £7.99 on ii’s core Investor and Pension Builder plan.

Broadening your investment horizons

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor, says: “Never underestimate the power of diversification. After all, broadening your investment horizons helps build a robust and weather-proof portfolio which is able to exploit pockets of growth outside an investor’s home market wherever and whenever they appear. It is worth remembering that different economies are always moving at different speeds at any given time, so taking a global view of your investments will usually provide you with opportunities.

“This offer comes at a fascinating time for US shares, which might provide investors who are interested in accessing the US stock market with an attractive entry point. The US market is dominated by large technology companies, many of which suffered in the major tech sell-off earlier in the year – but the tide could be turning, and many of these companies will now be much more attractively valued – although things can always get worse before they get better, and none of us know what the future holds.”

A busy time for US earnings

The offer from ii coincides with a flurry of earnings announcements from large, publicly traded companies in the US.

Updates from Microsoft, Alphabet - the parent company of Google, and Visa (NYSE:V) after market close on Tuesday 26 July, will likely keep these companies in the spotlight on Wednesday.

Wednesday 27 July’s earnings include the likes of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F), and Meta Platforms. The following day will see pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announce its Q2 results, and technology giants Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Apple Inc and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), will also announce their results that same day.

The 29 July, the last day of the ii offer, is expected to include results from Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)l, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Data: as at 11 July 2022, subject to change.

Source: nasdaq.com, company websites.

Most-held US stocks on the interactive investor platform at 30 June 2022

*Trading fee free US trading – FX charges and terms apply – see here for terms and conditions.