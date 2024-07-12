Five AIM share tips for 2024: beating the FTSE 100

There has been a good performance by the 2024 AIM recommendations so far this year. One is being snapped up by a bidder and two others have also made gains. The other two are lower, but they can still make back those losses in the rest of the year. The overall performance is much better than that of AIM and the FTSE 100 index. The portfolio has gained 12%, compared with 2.3% for AIM, and that does not include any dividends. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | What is a Managed ISA? Trident Royalties 49p +36.1% (Based on bid price) Mining royalties investor Trident Royalties (LSE:TRR) was attractive because management had built up an impressive portfolio of mining royalties, and this investment was about to pay off. Deterra Royalties also recognised this and launched a bid for the company. The Trident Royalties board is recommending a 49p/share cash offer from Deterra Royalties that values Trident at £144 million. Apparently, some early investors who invested at 20p/share in 2020, were keen to liquidate their shareholding and that was taken into account when the board made its decision. It would be much more difficult to sell significant share stakes in the market. Trident Royalties has been losing money, but the royalty portfolio is maturing, and it is set to move into profit, so this seems a well-timed bid. Deterra Royalties is taking advantage of a depressed share price. It is building up its own royalty portfolio and Trident’s 21 investments will provide additional geographic diversification and more exposure to battery and precious metals. It is sad that Trident Royalties has been bought so early in its development, but the share price would not have reached the bid level in the short term. Michelmersh Brick 100.5p +12.9% Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE:MBH) has been trading well despite poor construction market conditions in the UK and brick stocks rising due to weak demand. The niche nature of the company’s bricks and other products has helped it negotiate the downturn and continue to grow profit. The order book is recovering. In 2023, revenues were 13% ahead at £77.3 million with organic growth of 1%. Prices were increased, but volumes fell by 10%. Underlying pre-tax profit improved from £12.5 million to £13.8 million. The full-year dividend was raised by 6% to 4.5p/share. The final dividend of 3p/share was paid in the first half. Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis

Best UK stocks, sectors and markets in first half of 2024 Ley Hill Discretionary Trust, which has historically formed part of founder and former chief executive Martin Warner’s shareholding, cut its stake from 4.31% to 2.97%. Joint chief executive Frank Hanna has left to become boss of fellow AIM company Brickability Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:BRCK), a distributor of bricks. He owned 591,000 shares and it is not possible to be sure if he has sold any since leaving. Even so, the share price has held up. There could be a small decline in pre-tax profit to £13.4 million this year. Net cash is expected to rise to £15 million by the end of 2024. The dividend could be edged up to 4.6p/share, providing a yield of 4.6%. The Michelmersh Brick share price has held up well and the prospective multiple is less than 10. The cash pile is likely to rise steadily. Construction activity is set to recover, and Michelmersh Brick is in a good position to take advantage. Buy for recovery in the construction markets.

Restore 266p +26.7% Business support services provider Restore (LSE:RST) has continued its recovery and the share price is following suit. Records management, which will generate around 45% of revenues, remains a steady growth business and the other operations are making improving contributions. Although records management volumes are currently flat, the strong market position and limited capacity means that Restore can put up its prices. Trading levels in areas such as technology appear to be improving. In 2023, revenues dipped by nearly 1% to £277.1 million and pre-tax profit slid from £41 million to £30.3 million. The main decline in revenues was in digital and technology, plus the shredding business – which was hit by the falling paper price. The records management business grew by around 12% and that helped to offset the declines elsewhere. Cost cutting will help profit to improve. eyeQ: share crash could be buying opportunity

ii investment performance review: Q2 2024 Debt has been a concern to some investors. Net debt was £201 million at the end of 2023, and it could fall to £192 million by the end of this year. Cash generation should continue to enable the reduction of debt. The AGM statement confirmed that Restore is on course for a 2024 pre-tax profit of £34 million, which means that the shares are trading on less than 15 and that could fall to 13 next year. Investors have also received a 3.35p/share dividend this year. The forecast yield is 2.1%. Canaccord Genuity has set a share price target of 380p, with the records management business underpinning most of that figure. There is still plenty more recovery in the share price to come. Buy. Oxford Metrics 97.5p -6.7% Interim figures from visualisation software developer Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG) were solid and there was still net cash of £54.8 million at the end of March 2024. This provides a good base from which to grow the company. There was a 10% increase in interim revenues to £23.5 million, with strong growth in engineering and life sciences. Entertainment revenues declined because video games clients are finding trading more difficult. This shows the benefits of having a broad customer base. Changing product mix meant there was a small dip in gross margins to 68.7%. Increasing sales and marketing spending held back short-term profitability. Pre-tax profit fell 9% to £4 million, but that shortfall should be more than clawed back in the second half. Last year’s smart sensing acquisition Industrial Vision Systems has been winning new contracts as part of the enlarged group. This provides some reassurance that management can spot attractive acquisition targets and spend the cash pile wisely. Smart sensing is an area where there are acquisition opportunities. Markerless motion capture technology can further expand the market for Oxford Metrics. This technology is launching in 2024 and cornerstone customers have been secured. It should make a growing contribution over the next few years. Oxford Metrics has already secured more than 90% of this year’s forecast revenues of £49.3 million, which would improve pre-tax profit from £6.5 million to £7.9 million. Management has set a target of having £70 million of revenues by the end of the 2025-26 financial year. This can be achieved through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The prospective multiple of 19 reflects the cash pile, the markerless motion capture technology and the potential to make earnings enhancing acquisitions. Long-term buy. Gateley 137p -8.9% Caution from the management of legal services provider Gateley (Holdings) (LSE:GTLY) led to a sharp fall in the share price in the first few weeks of the year. A recent update reassured investors that trading has not deteriorated, although Gateley is restarting staff bonuses and that led to a small downgrade. The bonus payment was £4.5 million and there was no bonus in the previous year. The bonus payment should help to retain staff at a time when it appears that trading should be improving. Full-year revenues improved 6% to at least £172 million. Organic growth is estimated at 4%. That reflects a strong fourth quarter, with corporate business starting to recover due to M&A activity. Property and business services divisions also did well. Pre-tax profit is expected to decline from £25.1 million to £22.8 million after the bonus. Stockwatch: four stocks to back a UK building boom

Shares for the future: now is a good time to own this stock There was investment in hiring international litigation and class action teams, which has yet to generate significant income and that should change in the year to April 2025. Net cash was £3.3 million at the end of April 2024 and the expected total dividend is 8.3p/share, down from 9.5p/share because of the reduction in earnings. A 3.3p/share interim dividend has been paid this year. The results will be published on 16 July. The current pre-tax forecast for 2024-25 is £24.8 million and that could be adjusted following the results announcement. The shares are trading on less than 10 times earnings with the potential for further recovery in Gateley’s main markets. Undervalued. 2024 AIM recommendations Company Tip price (p) Current share price (p) % change Gateley 153.5 137.0 -8.9 Michelmersh Brick 89.0 100.5 12.9 Oxford Metrics 104.5 97.5 -6.7 Restore 210.0 266.0 26.7 Trident Royalties 36.0 49.0 36.1 Average 12.0 AIM All Share +2.3 FTSE 100 +6.3 Source: SharePad. Prices on 11 July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

