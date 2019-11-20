Follow the top funds into this computer chip star

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The prognosis for the fourth quarter, based on current business levels, is for revenue of $10.2 billion, a clear further quarterly gain. Margins are also set to improve.

Half the revenue comes from smartphone makers, sales that were up 33% quarter on quarter. High performance computing accounted for 29% of sales and, although this sector is showing decent growth, it is overshadowed at 10%. That could change dramatically, though, as industry experts believe this will be one of the biggest growth areas for semiconductors over the next two years.

High performance computing evolved as far back in the 1960s but tended to be very expensive to build and maintain. As with so much else in computing, massive leaps forward in technology and economies of scale have opened up opportunities for manufacturers to mass produce purpose-built high-performance chips tailored to individual customers.

The interesting area is the much-hyped internet of things market. Although this is still only 9% of TSMC’s business it is the fastest growing with a 35% spurt and the one that may yet prove to be the boost that shareholders hope to see.

Automotive comes a distant fourth, just 4% of sales. Despite the travails of the motor industry around the globe, this section did manage decent growth of 20%. Computer chips have become a major part of modern vehicles, but it is hard to see this side of the business becoming a major part of TSMC, though any improvement in any part of the business is obviously welcome.

The shares stood at only $22 five years ago but peaked at $53.67 earlier this month. After settling back to $52 they are on the move again and have returned to their all-time high.

Although the best chance to buy has passed, the shares still offer good prospects with a yield of 3%, which is quite high for New York quoted stocks at the moment. The price/earnings ratio at 25.6 is somewhat toppy but, again, is not out of line for American stocks, especially those with excellent prospects.

Hobson's Choice: Buy at up to $55. You would be in good company as the stock is included in the portfolios of a number of respected funds, including Murray International (LSE:MYI) and JPM Asia Growth.

