FTSE 100 reshuffle: Close race for seat at the top table

NMC – a bolt-on candidate for relegation given its latest market capitalisation of around £2 billion – has muddied the waters though. Its stock was suspended last week, although our understanding is that, if necessary, when the reshuffle becomes effective on 23rd March, the last available price will be used, therefore condemning NMC to the drop.

The picture is not much clearer in terms of potential promotions, in that there are currently four stocks vying for what would be three available places.

As things currently stand, this is likely to go to a photo finish between miner Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), asset manager Intermediate Capital Group (LSE:ICP), gaming company GVC Holdings (LSE:GVC) and utility Pennon Group (LSE:PNN).

These four FTSE 250 constituents each have a market cap of approximately £4.6 billion, so the next 24 hours will likely have implications for all of these stocks, especially since market volatility is showing few signs of subsiding.

This could mean that the March reshuffle results in the most competitive race for a seat at the top table in some considerable time.

