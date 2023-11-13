The fund sector delivering consistent returns despite choppy markets

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

These funds were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic when the world went into lockdown and demand for energy plummeted. However, they then recovered and performed well in 2021 when most other funds were struggling. Demand for commodities like oil and gas accelerated as countries went back to work, while supply was being disrupted by the war in Ukraine. They continued to perform well through the first half of 2022, but then saw a sharp correction. Inflation was soaring, interest rates were rising, and it looked as though America and other developed economies were heading into a recession. The anticipated demand for energy and natural resources might have been overstated. However, so far, the recession has been avoided and inflation has started to come down. The energy funds soon recovered and went on to set new highs in November 2022. The following six months were disappointing, and all three funds dropped. The recovery in China was much slower than many had expected, and overall global growth was sluggish. Terry Smith adds tech stock owned by Smithson to flagship portfolio

Five fund trends catching our eye Since then, there has been a bit of a recovery. In the six months from the beginning of May to the end of October these funds made gains of 9% or more. China’s economy finally seems to be getting going again, with annual GDP growing by 3.9% in quarter three compared with 0.4% in quarter two, beating expectations. The US also had a good quarter, with its economy growing at its fastest rate since the end of 2021. This will be pushing up demand for oil, while supply is limited by OPEC and Russia. The outbreak of war in Gaza also temporarily pushed the price of oil up at the beginning of October, but it has subsequently eased back. However, with political tension in the Middle East, there is always the possibility that oil supply will be affected.

Over the years we have held all of these funds in our demonstration portfolios, but at the moment we are only invested in the Schroder ISF Global Energy fund. For more information about Saltydog Investor, or to take the 2-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com