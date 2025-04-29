Funds built to stand the test of time

Every seasoned investor will be grimly aware of the perils of market timing. It is a rare investor who doesn’t let FOMO get the better of them occasionally. Most will be familiar with the glee of rushing headlong into a popular investment, only to experience a Homer Simpson ‘Doh!’ moment after.

With this in mind, it’s important to think long term and remember that volatility, which markets have been experiencing over the past couple of months, is par for the course. While it’s hard to resist the urge to make changes when investments fall in value, adopting a buy and hold strategy helps manage the inevitable cycles of fear and greed that comes with volatile stock markets and herd behaviour.

Evangelos Assimakos, investment director at Rathbones Investment Management, says: “Investors are always encouraged to take a long-term approach with their investments. That is prudent: markets swing around frequently, and can appear to be a ‘random walk’ over short periods of time. This approach, though, often goes against our human nature, which compels us to take action. A good way to help us keep a healthy, long-term approach is to identify fund managers that we can put our trust in to navigate markets for our benefit over different cycles.”

Buying and holding funds is not easy

But, as Assimakos admits, finding these fund managers is not easy. Something can be a great investment one minute, and a pretty awful one the next. The market environment may change, new technologies emerge, fund managers leave, and not all investment ideas work perfectly.

Daniel Lockyer, senior fund manager at Hawksmoor Fund Managers, outlines the difficulty: “The problem with choosing a single equity fund or a bond fund to own forever, is that market conditions and valuations change, meaning future returns can look more or less attractive at certain points in time. Even regular rebalancing of rigid asset allocations like the traditional 40/60 equity bond portfolios can become unstuck, as they did in 2022 when bond yields were close to 0% at the start of that year and equity valuations were high.”

Inbuilt adaptability

Nevertheless, with this caveat, there are certain qualities that make funds more appropriate as a buy and hold option. For example, funds that fulfil this brief are likely to need some kind of inbuilt adaptability – the ability to bend and sway with the market environment. Someone at the helm will be taking account of market pricing, and a changing market environment.

Lockyer believes it is only truly active multi-asset funds that can have this adaptability.

He says: “That is the very intention of that type of fund, given investors are ‘outsourcing’ asset allocation and fund selection to experts.”

Lockyer says of the Hawksmoor multi-asset funds, “today’s portfolio has a different set of assets and allocation compared to the one five years ago, which had a different portfolio to the one 10 years ago. Evolving the portfolio to current conditions within one fund structure means the fund acts like a swan, with lots happening beneath the surface that investors don’t see.”

John Monaghan, research director, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, suggests the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund. This is a multi-asset portfolio with a bias towards equities. He adds: “The simplicity of the fund's structure is attractive, along with its experienced manager and the large, dedicated global analyst team that supports him. The portfolio is invested in global equities which they believe will benefit from a range of structural themes and forces for change in the world.

“The investment process favours businesses that are well managed, have strong balance sheets, good cash flows and which are attractively valued. These businesses tend to have more defensive characteristics and should hold up better than the broader market when equity markets are falling.”

Assimakos’ choice is Troy Capital’s Trojan fund. This isn’t a conventional multi-asset fund, but it blends shares in high-quality businesses around the world while balancing out the stock market risks with the use of inflation-linked bonds and gold bullion. “A fund like this would naturally underperform stock markets when they are rallying but through its history, it has managed to deliver positive returns in most market environments, avoiding deep losses at any given time.”