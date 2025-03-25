ISA ideas: short-term plays and long-term holds

Markets move in cycles. At any point in time certain areas fly high while others are in the doldrums.

It is no surprise, then, that infrastructure and renewables funds are among the most popular tactical plays today.

“There’s a short-term opportunity with lots of the infrastructure trusts,” says Fairview Investing director Ben Yearsley. “Quite simply, the sector is up for sale with one or two infrastructure or real estate investment trusts getting taken over each month.

“Most trade on -30% or so discounts and get taken over much closer to NAV [net asset value]. This month has seen Care REIT Ord (LSE:CRT) and Harmony Energy Income Trust Ord (LSE:HEIT) go for substantial premiums to the previous shareholders prices.”

There are plenty of opportunities around. We asked eight experts for their fund picks this ISA season – those to hold tactically for the short term and those to buy and hold for the long term.

The result is a range of options, from those that seek to protect investors from uncertainty, biotech, infrastructure and renewables for the short term to Asia, emerging markets, value equities and private equity for the long term.

Short term: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Long term: FSSA Asia Focus

There is, of course, no guarantee that an investment trust on a large discount will get taken over, so you need to be happy to hang on if a buyer fails to materialise. One that Yearsley likes on this basis is Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ord (LSE:DORE).

“It’s got a mix of renewable assets, both here and in Scandinavia, and has something most don’t – hydro. The manager has been adding batteries to some sites to increase revenue.”

Dividends are fully covered, and the shares trade on a -32.9% discount. “Great if it gets taken out, but a long-term stable and growing income stream if it doesn’t,” he adds.

His long-term pick is FSSA Asia Focus, managed by Martin Lau. “I believe that Asia offers the best long-term structural growth opportunity. This is a long-term quality growth fund – exactly what you want in a structural growth region.”

Short term: Greencoat UK Wind

Long term: Majedie Investments

Kepler Partners likes Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) with its -26.4% discount, high yield and covered dividend.

“In an ISA, the chunky dividend yield of almost 9% is tax free,” says managing partner William Heathcoat Amory. “A high dividend yield like that rightly raises eyebrows. However, I believe this trust has high-quality assets that will continue to produce electricity and generate revenues long into the future.”

While investor sentiment has swung against green funds, the energy transition is “undeniably happening”, he adds.

His long-term pick is Majedie Investments Ord (LSE:MAJE), run by Marylebone Partners since January 2023. The portfolio combines equities selected in-house with hard-to-access special investments and funds run by boutique third-party managers.

“The strategy has shown early promise in performance terms, and is likely to contribute to portfolio diversification, given the underlying exposures look very different to any other holdings an investor might have,” he adds.

Short term: VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income

Long term: GS India Equity

For FundCalibre managing director Darius McDermott, a boom in activist pressure and rising corporate activity suggest that infrastructure and renewables trusts are “on the brink of a positive correction”.

VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income is well-positioned to benefit, being primarily invested in discounted investment trusts exposed to UK infrastructure – from railways and roads to GP surgeries and solar power – as well as having some direct company investments.

“In the meantime, investors are paid a generous 6.8% dividend yield, and gain exposure to a less volatile area of the UK economy,” he says.

McDermott suggests Goldman Sachs India Equity for investors with a long horizon.

“A youthful, expanding workforce is driving India’s ‘demographic dividend’, supported by strong growth tailwinds and a business-friendly government. These dynamics, combined with its stable geopolitical positioning, could potentially make it a world superpower in the next 30 years,” he says.